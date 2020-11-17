Zulum Visits Chibok School, Orders Complete Rehabilitation

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has ordered immediate steps to be taken on the complete reconstruction of Government Secondary School, Chibok.

Recall that the Chibok Secondary School in Borno State was attacked in April 2014 by Boko Haram Terrorists and over 200 mostly Christian female students were kidnapped from the School while they were preparing to write their Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

Also Read: Presidency Clears Air On N150,000 Monthly Payment To Repentant Boko Haram Members

However, Governor Zulum on Tuesday after visiting the school approved the rehabilitation of the Chibok Secondary School which has been abandoned and in a state of disrepair since the Boko Haram attack.

Zulum who visited the school alongside stakeholders and community leaders in Chibok directed the state ministry of education to come up with a reconstruction and remodeling plan for the school.