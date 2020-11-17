Education
Zulum Visits Chibok School, Orders Complete Rehabilitation
Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has ordered immediate steps to be taken on the complete reconstruction of Government Secondary School, Chibok.
Recall that the Chibok Secondary School in Borno State was attacked in April 2014 by Boko Haram Terrorists and over 200 mostly Christian female students were kidnapped from the School while they were preparing to write their Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.
However, Governor Zulum on Tuesday after visiting the school approved the rehabilitation of the Chibok Secondary School which has been abandoned and in a state of disrepair since the Boko Haram attack.
Zulum who visited the school alongside stakeholders and community leaders in Chibok directed the state ministry of education to come up with a reconstruction and remodeling plan for the school.
Wike Approves Date For Reopening Of Nursery, Primary Schools In Rivers
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved Monday, November 23, for the reopening of Nursery and Primary Schools in the State.
This was confirmed in a statement signed by Sir Chidi Adiele on behalf of the Commissioner of Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku.
The latest date would signal the commencement of the first term of the 2020/2021 academic session.
The Rivers government advised Parents, guardians, and the general public to prepare their children for resumption while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
The statement read: “This is to inform the general public that His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS (Africa), Governor of Rivers State, has approved the reopening of all Public and Private Nursery and Primary Schools in the State with effect from Monday 23rd November 2020 for First Term 2020/2021 academic session, in line with the School Calendar published by the Ministry of Education in August 2020.
“By this all Head Teachers, Proprietors and other concerned persons should take all necessary steps to ensure safe and hitch-free resumption in line with extant COVID-19 Protocols.”
FG Releases National Common Entrance Examination Results
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination Results pegging the national cut-off marks at 142.
The results were presented to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, by the Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Godswill Obioma on Monday.
He revealed that a total of 70,580 candidates sat for the examination nationwide, out of which 24,416 candidates passed, scoring a minimum of 66.
The minister announced that three students got the highest scores, Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixio, Anambra scored 199, Onwuamanam Udochukwu, Enugu scored 198 while Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun, Lagos scored 197 respectively.
He noted that a total number of 16,713 candidates were said to be absent from the examination due to the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country recently.
Adamu also stated that with the unity colleges now 110, admissions carrying capacity has been shored up to 26,625 for the current academic year, 720 slots were added with the establishment of six more Federal Science and Technical Colleges across the six geopolitical zones.
FG To Employ First Class, Second Class Upper Degree Graduates As Teachers
The Federal Ministry of Education has stated that starting from next year, 2021, only candidates with first class and second class upper will be considered for teaching employment.
The Permanent Secretary to the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echonu, disclosed this, Saturday in Abuja.
“With effect from next year, we will not admit or engage people as teachers if they don’t meet a particular threshold. We are now limiting entry to only the best, you must have a first-class or a 2/1 as a minimum,” he said.
The Ministry also revealed that teachers without a foundation in education will be required to sit for conversion programmes in order to learn pedagogy and the other ways of communicating and managing students.
Mr. Echonu also revealed that better remuneration has been concluded towards upgrading the level of teachers.
He added that already, a national implementation committee will be inaugurated next week to cover all the teachers’ registration and revitalisation plan and one of which is the issue of entry.
