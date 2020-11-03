Connect with us

Doctor who treated injured victims from the Lekki shooting dies from COVID-19

Published

11 hours ago

on

Doctor who treated injured victims from the Lekki shooting dies from COVID-19

Dr Val, a medical doctor has died from coronavirus after treating victims from the infamous Lekki shooting in Lagos.

 

Some Nigerian Twitter users have taken to the platform to mourn a young Nigerian doctor who died from Coronavirus.

The late doctor identified as “Dr Val is said to be one of the doctors who treated people with injuries from the protest which held at Lekki toll gate.

See some tweets below;

News Feed

Soldiers Who Flogged Women For Indecent Dressing Arrested

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Soldiers Who Flogged Women For Indecent Dressing Arrested

Men of the Nigerian Army who were caught on tape dehumanising and assaulting ladies in Ibanda have been arrested.

This was made known by the Oyo state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Seun Fakorede.

He tweeted;

“My ears are full with news of the unlawful activities of some Soldiers of the Nigerian Army, over the weekend. I have immediately reached out to the Commandant of the Operation Burst and I’ve been assured that the men involved in this distasteful operation have been arrested and taken to the barracks — they will be dealt with accordingly. This will not repeat itself again in Oyo State. Please, kindly go about your daily business and activities without fear. Thank you.”

Soldiers who harassed residents of Oyo

News Feed

Tension As Erica, Kiddwaya Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Tension As Erica, Kiddwaya Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Former Big Brother Naija season 5 housemates turn lovers, Erica Nlewedim and Terseer Kiddwaya have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

As of press time, it is unclear why the duo unfollowed each other, but feelers are guessing it’s because Kidd declared that he is cool with Laycon, who Erica is not friends with.

See screenshot below;

News Feed

Hausa girls have the most premarital sex: Kemi Olunloyo

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Hausa girls have the most premarital sex: Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has stated that girls from the Northern part of Nigeria engage more in premarital sex than other tribes.

Olunloyo, who disclosed this on Twitter, added that Hausa girls hide their innocence under a hijab claiming to be pure and holy because secretly indulge in premarital sex the most.

She described Hausa girls as the most hypocrites among other tribes.

Taking to her Twitter page, the journalist tweeted:

“Hausa girls have the most premarital sex. They hide their innocence under a hijab claiming religious purity. Deep down their clitoris is the most active squirting by the hour. Allah be praised. The hypocrisy of life #Kemitalks“.

P

