What Will Happen To Me After I Stop Working For Buhari – Femi Adesina
Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said only God will determine what happens to him after the exit of his principal in 2023.
Adesina stated this in a piece on Friday titled, ‘We have different paths to tread in life.’
The presidential aide stated that he looks forward to his exit as presidential spokesman, adding that even life does not last forever.
Adesina expressed concerns over certain comments by his detractors, stressing that nobody could determine his destiny after 2023.
Adesina further expressed that all image-makers to the nation’s heads of state since 1976 all succeeded after office and he is not going to be an exception.
Shehu Sani Reacts To Allegations Of Electoral Malpractices In US Election
Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Friday reacted to the allegations of electoral malpractices that have trailed the US presidential election in 2020.
Sani in a post on Twitter noted that the presidential election has exposed the vulnerability of US democracy.
Sani in his reaction to the development wrote:
“American model of democracy has been a reference point for standard, order, and responsibility. It has been an example of freedom and good conduct.”
“We all now know about its imperfections and vulnerabilities. Like in everything else, pick the good and take lessons from the bad.”
American model of democracy has been a reference point for standard,order and https://t.co/39BQTdi7JN has been an exemplar for freedom and good conduct.We all now know about its imperfections & https://t.co/UVV8FZwEmv in everything else,pick the good & take lessons from the bad.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 6, 2020
How Ladoja Could Have Avoided Impeachment: Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that the impeachment of a former governor of Oyo State, Rasidi Ladoja, was not a result of his failed third term bid.
Obasanjo spoke during the launch of former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala’s book, titled “Amazing Grace”, which held at the Trenchard Hall, the University of Ibadan on Thursday.
Ladoja who became Governor of Oyo State in 2003 was impeached in 2006 but was reinstated after 11 months.
Recall that Obasanjo’s perceived bid to serve another term after his presidency between 1999 and 2007 was resisted by the National Assembly.
Obasanjo has, however, denied trying to use extra-constitutional means to stay in power.
The former president, at the event, said that he was shocked over an allegation against him that Ladoja was impeached due to his (Ladoja) opposition to his (Obasanjo) quest for a third term in office.
Obasanjo said Ladoja was removed from office because of his “failure to accommodate the duo of his late political leader, Lamidi Adedibu and Yekinni Adeojo after his emergence as the governor of Oyo State.”
Governor Ayade Proposes N277bn Budget For 2021
Governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade presented the 2021 budget of N277.7billion to the State House of Assembly on Thursday.
Mr Ayade tagged the budget as “Budget of Blush and Bliss.’’
He expressed that it was aimed at improving the welfare of residents of the state.
While giving a breakdown the budget, the governor explained that “Of the figure N277.7billion, a sum of N192billion represents the recurrent expenditure which represents 69 per cent of the budget.
“31 per cent of the budget is now being reduced and left for basic expenditure which is the sum of N85.1billion.
“The 31 per cent is to deal with infrastructure, water resources, foreign relationship, information system, climate change and also strengthen our social media unit.’’
According to him, the budget will also focus on efforts to diminish hunger and poverty, increase youths’ employment and enhance security and rural development.
