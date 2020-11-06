‘Una Go Die’, Nengi Tells Haters After Bagging Political Appointment

BBNaija ex-housemate and finalist, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, has slammed those condemning her new political appointment.

Information Nigeria recalls the governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri appointed the reality TV star to be his Senior Special Assistant on Girl Child and he also named her as the Face of Bayelsa State.

This didn’t sit well with some people, who turned to social media to air out their grievances.

In a video sighted on social media, Nengi threw shades at her “haters” stating that they would die.

The reality TV star was taking a tour round the state after the huge announcement and she was heard saying;

“Dem go die, my governor give me appointment una dey hate me, una no fit congratulate good thing, una dey hate me.

una go die, haters.” She said.

Watch the video below: