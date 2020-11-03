Football
UCL: Real Madrid Possible Team, Prediction Vs Inter Milan
Tonight game in the UCL is an important one for Spanish club Real Madrid and Italian club, Inter Milan as they go head to head.
Real Madrid will hope to win all three points as they struggled to come out with one point in their opening two matches of the UEFA Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach.
See also: Real Madrid Will Be Without This Player When They Face Inter Milan This Week
Thibaut Courtois will start in the goal post.
Zidane will, however, have to worry about his defence as Inter Milan will want to penetrate harder from there.
The Los Blancos have a problem when it comes to their right-back. With the chosen man currently Lucas Vazquez dur to Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola being injured, it seems as though the Spaniard has also suffered an injury of his own.
With this, Ferland Mendy may play as right-back while Raphael Varane will position as center back alongside Sergio Ramos. Marcelo could play at left-back.
At the midfield, Carlos Casemiro will play as the defensive midfielder while Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde will be in front of him.
On the attack, Eden Hazard could get another chance to start with Marco Asensio on the wings while Benzema takes the striker’s position.
Below is a possible lineup of Real Madrid team vs Inter Milan
Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Carlos Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema.
Sport Mole predicts a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid.
“There is no downplaying the importance of this match as both teams look to record their first Champions League wins of the season. Lukaku’s expected absence is a big blow for Inter, and we fancy Madrid to edge a very close encounter in the Spanish capital,” Sport Mole reports.
Football
Manchester City Could Offer Barcelona Star, Lionel Messi A Pre-contract In January
EPL side, Manchester City could look to tempt Lionel Messi with a pre-contract offer in January given the forward is not planning to discuss his Barcelona future until later in the season, the Telegraph reports.
With the 33-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, the transfer saga looks set for another chapter after the Argentine reluctantly stayed at the club this past summer.
See also: Why Aguero Will Be Absent When Man City Face Liverpool This Weekend
Man City seems to be the most likely destination for Messi, and they are already working towards bringing him in at the end of the season.
Going by Barcelona’s poor performance this season, the last place Messi would want to be is Camp Nou.
Football
PSG Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Of UCL Clash Against RB Leipzig
Thomas Tuchel may have to make do without French striker, Kylian Mbappe when his side take in a trip to Germany to face RB Leipzig in midweek.
Kylian Mbappe is an injury doubt for match-day three in the Champions League after sitting out Paris Saint-Germain’s latest training session with a thigh complaint.
Mbappe scored his seventh goal of the new Ligue 1 season in a 3-0 victory away at Nantes on Saturday, converting a 65th-minute penalty to help PSG extend their run of successive domestic wins to seven.
See also: Ronaldo Scores A Brace On His Return To Action After Contracting Covid-19
He was seen holding his thigh when leaving the pitch to be replaced by Bandiougou Fadiga 11 minutes later, but Thomas Tuchel played down the issue in his post-match interview.
However, Mbappe did not take part in training with the rest of the squad on Monday morning, with PSG supporters now sweating on the fitness of a prized asset ahead of a midweek encounter with RB Leipzig.
The 21-year-old stayed indoors for further medical treatment with the club doctors and physiotherapists and will face a late fitness test before Tuchel’s side make the trip to Germany for Wednesday’ game.
The World Cup winner’s absence would be a big blow for PSG heading into a must-win European contest, with Neymar and Mauro Icardi both still sidelined through injury.
Football
Man Utd Legend, Ryan Giggs Arrested
Wales manager and Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assault, according to British media reports on Monday.
A report said the police were called to the 46-year-old former Manchester United winger’s home on Sunday night after receiving reports of a disturbance.
Police were called at 10:05 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment,” the report quoted a statement from Greater Manchester Police as saying.
“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”
See also: Real Madrid Will Be Without This Player When They Face Inter Milan This Week
Greater Manchester Police were not immediately available for comment.
The Welsh football association (FAW) noted the allegations against Giggs.
“The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs,” it said in a statement.
“The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time.”
Wales were due to name their squad on Tuesday for November matches against the U.S., Ireland and Finland but have postponed it, reports said.
Trending
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Actress Mercy Aigbe Goes Bald For New Movie; Rocks Tribal Marks
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Naira Marley Reacts To Viral Photo Of His Lookalike Posing With A Naked Woman
- Entertainment23 hours ago
LekkiMassacre: ‘Nothing Will Stop Me From Telling My Kids About It’ – Singer Rudeboy
- News Feed19 hours ago
BBNaija’s Ike Breaks Silence Amid Break Up Rumor With Mercy
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Becomes The Highest-Charting Album By A Nigerian Artist On US iTunes
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Rapper Ikechukwu Showers Encomium On His Woman On Her Birthday
- News Feed19 hours ago
Nigerian men are the best – Ghanaian Actress Efia Odo
- Football24 hours ago
Neymar Moves Further Away From Barcelona Transfer