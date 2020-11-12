Throwback photo of billionaire daughters, Temi Otedola, DJ Cuppy

BBNaija stars and relatives, Venita and Neo, may not be in a good place at the moment

The reality stars who are also cousins have unfollowed each other’s account on social media app, Instagram.

Also fueling speculations that all may not be well between them, Venita took to her official page on Twitter noting that loyalty is the only true proof of family.

According to her, blood only makes people related.

Check out the tweet posted by Venita below:

Blood makes you related, Loyalty makes you family. Deep it. Namaste Folded hands

Although the reason for their falling out remains unknown, fans are speculating that it may be related to Neo’s continued friendship with fellow Lockdown star, Vee.

Recall that weeks ago before the end of the reality show, Venita had made it clear that she was not entirely in support of Vee and Neo’s relationship.

However, it appears the two have continued to bask in their love for each other even amid criticisms from those that do not approve of their relationship.