‘There Is No Love On The Streets Again’: Seyi Shay

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay has given up on love. The award-winning singer and songwriter says that love no longer exists, adding that her condolences goes anyone searching for love.

Taking to Twitter, she writes:

“My condolences to anyone searching for love, nothing dey streets again!”

Information Nigeria recalls the musician cum actress released her latest single, ‘Tuale’ featuring Ycee, Zlatan Ibile and Small Doctor in August.

Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘We Still Need To End Crime, Corruption’ – Singer Seyi Shay

She released the video for the single in October. She said her reason for recording the song is to celebrate hardworking everyday Nigerians who struggle for the daily bread in spite of COVID-19 challenges.

See her tweet below: