Singer Charly Boy Condemns Governor Diri For Giving BBNaija’s Nengi Political Appointment
Veteran singer, Charly Boy has chided Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state over his recent decision to appoint ex-BBNaija housemate, Nengi as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Bayelsa Girl Child Development.
Information Nigeria recalls Nengi was also made the face of Bayelsa state.
Reacting to the development, the singer described the decision as a ‘misplacement of priority’, claiming that the state government had failed to reward a lady, who graduated with a first class from Niger Delta university.
In his words;
“THE IRONY OF THE NIGERIAN STATE.
The young lady with white is a first class graduate of the Niger Delta university, Faculty of Law, as well as a first class graduate Nigeria Law School… she was not Honnored by her Bayelsa State Government…
In another development, a girl, who is a second Class Graduate and a participant(A Runner Up) in the “Big Brother Naija” show , was given a State Reception and was also Honnored with a Government Appointment, also declared the Role Model to the Bayelsa State Girl Child ( the Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child)
Who should come first, is dis a case of misplacement of moral priority!
Meanwhile, Congratulations to our Lawyer, the True Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child, as far as I and every other realist, is concerned,” the singer wrote.
See the post below:
Seun Kuti Reacts As Government Stops His Planned #EndSARS Event At Afrika Shrine
Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, has reacted to the government’s letter to him to disembark from the #EndSARS event scheduled to hold at the African Shrine on Tuesday, November 17.
The son of the late Afro beats icon, Fela Kuti, took to his Twitter page to share a copy of the letter while revealing that the event will no longer hold at the said venue.
In his words:
“So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tmr and also sent a letter to back it up. I respect my families decision not to hold the event as is but I will still go ahead with all the other…”
See his post below:
So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tmr and also sent a letter to back it up. I respect my families decision not to hold the event as is but I will still go ahead with all the other… pic.twitter.com/ZKpSkhN242
— Seun Anikulapo Kuti (@RealSeunKuti) November 16, 2020
Fans React To Kizz Daniel’s Lean Frame In New Photo
Award-winning Nigerian artist, Daniel Anidugbe alias Kizz Daniel, has sparked reactions on Instagram after posting a photo in which he appears lean.
The singer and songwriter, who released his latest album ‘King Of Love’ in June 2020, took to Instagram on Sunday to post the photo of him decked in full traditional attire.
The photo could not be overlooked by concerned fans who noticed the sudden change in the singer’s appearance.
The ‘Pack and Go’ crooner had before that day shared snippets of the production of his upcoming music video for the song, ‘Boys Are Bad’ – the third track on his latest album.
See his picture and reactions below:
‘Find Your Pleasure; Love Yourself’, Korra Obidi Advises
Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has offered some words of advice to those who may be dealing with a lot of mental health issues.
The singer cum dancer took to her Instagram page to share some tips on how to handle depression, anxiety and other mental health challenges.
In her words:
“After the premiere of #socialdilemma on @netflix A ton of people quit social media, some cold turkey, others slowly weaning themselves, this has surged the cases of mental illnesses everywhere, coupled with the pandemic and social distancing, people are loosing it Here are some of my tips.
- Write. Scribble your wandering thoughts. This is very therapeutic.
- Indulge in some pleasure. Instead of scrolling, do something that makes you happy. Could be eating ice cream, panshing etc
- Listen to you. Satisfy you. Love you. #stayhealthy #mentalhealthawareness #staysafe #korratips”
See her post below:
