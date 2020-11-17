Singer Charly Boy Condemns Governor Diri For Giving BBNaija’s Nengi Political Appointment

Veteran singer, Charly Boy has chided Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state over his recent decision to appoint ex-BBNaija housemate, Nengi as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Bayelsa Girl Child Development.

Information Nigeria recalls Nengi was also made the face of Bayelsa state.

Reacting to the development, the singer described the decision as a ‘misplacement of priority’, claiming that the state government had failed to reward a lady, who graduated with a first class from Niger Delta university.

In his words;

“THE IRONY OF THE NIGERIAN STATE.

The young lady with white is a first class graduate of the Niger Delta university, Faculty of Law, as well as a first class graduate Nigeria Law School… she was not Honnored by her Bayelsa State Government…

In another development, a girl, who is a second Class Graduate and a participant(A Runner Up) in the “Big Brother Naija” show , was given a State Reception and was also Honnored with a Government Appointment, also declared the Role Model to the Bayelsa State Girl Child ( the Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child)

Who should come first, is dis a case of misplacement of moral priority!

Meanwhile, Congratulations to our Lawyer, the True Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child, as far as I and every other realist, is concerned,” the singer wrote.

See the post below: