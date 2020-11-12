Seyi Shay Thanks 2Baba For Helping To Kickstart Her Music Career

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay has appreciated 2Baba for paving the way for her in her musical career. The talented songwriter and Afro-R&B artist took to her social media story to share her first experience on stage.

In her words:

“@OFFICIAL2BABA WAS ACTUALLY THE FIRST TO GIVE ME A SHOT AT THIS AFROBEATS TING ON HIS VERY OWN STAGE THAT YEAR OOO! #UKRAINE #CAMPUSTOUR #2FACEANDFRIENDS + MORE… MAY THE CREATOR CONTINUE TO UPHOLD YOU DEAR KING THANK YOU.”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently shared her frustrations on love and relationships via her Twitter handle. According to her, there is no love on the streets again.

See her post below: