Football
Ronaldo Scores A Brace On His Return To Action After Contracting Covid-19
Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the pitch in style for the first time since contracting Covid-19 as he inspired Juventus to a 4-1 win over Spezia on Sunday.
Ronaldo came on as a second-half substitute with the score level at 1-1 but turned the game around by scoring two goals in the space of 20 minutes.
His first goal came just three minutes after being introduced to the game when he smartly rounded goalkeeper Ivan Provedel and slotted into an empty net.
His second, a Panenka penalty, was even more stylish. The 35-year-old lined up as if he was going to hit his spot-kick hard but instead delicately chipped the ball down the center of the goal.
See also: Juventus Is 123 Years Old Today
Alvaro Morata and Adrien Rabiot scored Juve’s other goals after Tommaso Pobega had opened the scoring for Spezia.
Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 whilst on international duty with Portugal and flew back to Turin on a private air ambulance.
After he began self-isolating with his family at home, he missed one game for his country and four Juventus fixtures.
There had been hopes he would be fit to return against Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday but the 35-year-old tested positive ahead of the match.
It meant fans were denied a renewal of his rivalry with Lionel Messi, who scored in Ronaldo’s absence as Juventus looked toothless without its star player.
On Friday, Juventus confirmed Ronaldo had recovered from the virus and had returned a negative test.
While in isolation, he had posted multiple videos on his social media accounts showing himself working out and keeping fit from home.
Football
Arsenal Clinches First League Win At Old Trafford In 14 Years Thanks To Aubameyang
The biggest match this weekend went down at Old Trafford this evening between league rivals, Man Utd and Arsenal.
The first half was without a goal from both sides, however, Arsenal player, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners an edge with a goal in the second half.
See also: Ronaldo Scores A Brace On His Return To Action After Contracting Covid-19
The Gabon forward broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 69th minute after Paul Pogba had clipped the heel of Hector Bellerin in the area.
There were very few other chances.
Willian’s effort struck the bar, while a strike from substitute Donny van de Beek came off the post late on.
The Gunners now have 12 points and are up to eighth and United remain in 15th on seven points.
Football
Juventus Is 123 Years Old Today
Italian Seria A toppers, Juventus today 1st of November clocked 123 years old.
The club in a statement via it official website recounted how the club started over a century ago.
“A 123-year-old masterpiece, a painting that speaks of the most beautiful dream you can ever imagine.
And not even the boys of the Liceo D’Azeglio in Turin could have imaged just how big their dream would become.
See also; Hazard Finds The Net For Real Madrid After Over A Year Goal Drought
It was the first of November, more than a century ago, in a Turin so similar, but so far from today, when the Crocetta district became the seat of the first, ideal, art gallery for the pioneers of the greatest painting in Italian football history.
It’s now a painting whose canvas has become as large as a playground, year after year, championship after championship, from Turin to Italy, and then from Italy to Europe and to the world,” the club wrote.
Juventus is current home to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Paulo Dybala among others.
Source: Juventus Website
Football
I Am Done With Barcelona – Pep Guardiola Dismisses Rumours Of Linking Up With Messi At Camp Nou
Pep Guardiola in a recent statement has dismissed rumours linking him with a possible move to Barcelona where he would link up with former protege, Lionel Messi.
Following Man City’s win against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday October 31, Guardiola ruled out the possibility of returning to Camp Nou, insisting his “period as Barcelona manager is over.”
Guardiola is in the last six months of his current contract with Manchester City, and this week Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu announced he will be stepping down as president following the club’s failures on and off the pitch last season.
Barca presidential candidate Victor Font also announced he wanted to bring Guardiola back so as to arrange a reunion between the 49-year-old and Lionel Messi.
See also: “My only goal now is to win the world cup” – Lionel Messi reveals
“It is our intention to build a very strong and competitive project and we are very lucky at Barca that we inherited a style of play that Johan Cruyff instilled throughout the organisation, and most of the best professionals who know about this style are also fans and love the club – like Pep Guardiola, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, [Carlos] Puyol,” Font told Sky Sports earlier this week.
“They are all legends that love Barcelona but do not work for Barca today – we need to bring them back to ensure we will have a very competitive project.”
But Guardiola, who began his coaching career at Camp Nou, winning 14 major trophies between 2008 and 2012, including three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns, has stated he won’t be going back to Barca but instead hopes to extend his contract with Man City.
“My period as Barcelona manager is over. I think once in a lifetime you have to do things,” Guardiola said at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.
“There are incredible people who can be in charge there, now for example Ronald Koeman. It’s over, I will come back to my city to see my club, to watch the game, it’s done.
