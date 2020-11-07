Real Madrid Players, Hazard And Casmeriro Test Positive For COVID-19

Real Madrid have confirmed that Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for coronavirus.

This comes after the Los Blancos tested their players for Covid-19 ahead of the La Liga match against Valencia on Sunday.

Hazard, who has featured in just three games in 2020-21 after missing the first weeks of the campaign with an injury, will face another spell on the sidelines after receiving a positive coronavirus test result.

The Belgian winger and Brazil international Casemiro, who has not missed a match in all competitions this term, trained with their team-mates on Friday in preparation for the trip to the Mestalla.

However, the pair returned positive tests and will now be unavailable, with Madrid confirmed that all other players had tested negative.

A statement from the club read: “Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning.

“All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday.

“Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning.”