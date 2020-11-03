PSG Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Of UCL Clash Against RB Leipzig

Thomas Tuchel may have to make do without French striker, Kylian Mbappe when his side take in a trip to Germany to face RB Leipzig in midweek.

Kylian Mbappe is an injury doubt for match-day three in the Champions League after sitting out Paris Saint-Germain’s latest training session with a thigh complaint.

Mbappe scored his seventh goal of the new Ligue 1 season in a 3-0 victory away at Nantes on Saturday, converting a 65th-minute penalty to help PSG extend their run of successive domestic wins to seven.

He was seen holding his thigh when leaving the pitch to be replaced by Bandiougou Fadiga 11 minutes later, but Thomas Tuchel played down the issue in his post-match interview.

However, Mbappe did not take part in training with the rest of the squad on Monday morning, with PSG supporters now sweating on the fitness of a prized asset ahead of a midweek encounter with RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old stayed indoors for further medical treatment with the club doctors and physiotherapists and will face a late fitness test before Tuchel’s side make the trip to Germany for Wednesday’ game.

The World Cup winner’s absence would be a big blow for PSG heading into a must-win European contest, with Neymar and Mauro Icardi both still sidelined through injury.