My Genre Of Music Is Called ‘Spirit’ – Singer, Tems

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has revealed her genre of music. According to the singer and songwriter, it is known as ‘spirit’, but it is not common in Nigeria.

A fan had asked the question on Twitter. The tweet reads:

“What genre would one call Tems style of music? I personally don’t think it falls into one or even 2 categories. I feel it’s at least 4 genres mixed together.”

The ‘Try Me’ crooner then explained thus:

“It’s called ‘Spirit’. It’s new to y’all, some are currently tryna tap into it, creating fusions of it. Which means it’s growing.”

See her tweet below: