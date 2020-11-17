Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML In New Bromance On Twitter

Popular Nigerian artists, Lil Kesh and Fireboy DML have shown that there is no bad blood between them despite the fact that the former is no longer a member of YBNL.

Lil Kesh, whose real name is Keshinro Ololade, took to Twitter to appreciate the ‘New York City Girl’ crooner for collaborating with him on a new song.

“Me and @fireboydml made a classic on #ecstacy he’s too damn talented! Big love brodi and thank you!“, Kesh’s tweet reads.

Adedamola Adefolahan, alias Fireboy DML, also replied thus:

“love and respect forever, brother”

Their joint song is a track on Lil Kesh’s upcoming EP, ‘Ecstacy’.

See their exchange below: