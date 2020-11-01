Lekki Shootings: Army Kicks As Judicial Panel Summons Officers, Soldiers

The Nigerian Army has said the judicial panel set up by the Lagos government cannot invite the army to testify over the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.

This was made known by Major Osoba Olaniyi, the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations and 81 Division in an interview with PUNCH NG on Sunday.

Major Olaniyi stated that the Nigeria Army cannot release the number of the names of the personnel deployed to the Lekki toll gate.

Asked the number of personnel involved, Olaniyi said, “It is against operational security. We don’t give that. It is against the policy of operational security. There is no problem here. The picture some people paint, as if we are fighting with the state government, is wrong.”

During the interview, he also stated that it was not the duty of the judicial panel to invite the Army to answer questions regarding the reported shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll plaza.