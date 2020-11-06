Football
Leicester City 4-0 Sporting Braga: Iheanacho Shines, Scores Double
EPL side, Leicester City on Thursday night return to the Europa League where they clashed with Sporting Braga.
The Foxes dominated the match and won with 4 goals to nothing.
Maddison’s goal completed a dominant victory, with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring twice and substitute Dennis Praet also getting a goal.
Iheanacho opened the scoring midway through the first half when he prodded in after playing a one-two with Maddison.
The two combined again before the break to almost score a second but this time Braga goalkeeper Matheus made a superb diving save to deny Maddison.
See also: UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo Named In Portugal Squad To Play Against France, Croatia
But Iheanacho got his and Leicester’s second soon after the restart when his shot from the edge of the area took a heavy deflection to land in the back of the net.
That prompted a dominant spell for the hosts, with Iheanacho going close to completing his hat-trick, but his shot was kept out by Matheus.
A third for Leicester duly arrived with Iheanacho this time turning provider, squaring a pass for substitute Dennis Praet to tap in, and Maddison wrapped up a brilliant win when he forced his way through the defence before finishing.
It was a comfortable night for the Foxes against a Braga side that are experienced European campaigners and had won their six previous games in all competitions.
The victory continued Leicester’s own good form, with five wins from their last five games having propelled them to second in the Premier League, and top of Europa League Group G with nine points from nine.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said: “We had to work for it and in the end we were very good. In the second half we were very dynamic and created a number of chances.
“There are no selection headaches, the players that have come in have been absolutely outstanding. It is a long season and we need them all.”
Football
UEFA Beg FIFA To Change ‘Unfair’ Handball Laws
UEFA have asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to change the handball rule to stop “growing frustration” following a spate of penalties awarded for the offence, European football’s governing body confirmed on Thursday.
In a letter to Infantino, UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin asked that football’s lawmakers adjust the handball rule, which has been in place since March last year, so that referees can once again judge whether there is intent when a player handles the ball.
“The attempt to strictly define the cases where handling the ball is an offence has resulted in many unfair decisions which have been met with growing frustration and discomfort by the football community,” said Ceferin’s letter, which was sent on October 27.
See also: Barcelona Coach, Koeman Faces Four-Game Ban Over VAR Comment
The news of the letter comes a day after the latest controversial spot-kick award, which put Chelsea two goals ahead in their 3-0 Champions League win over Rennes on Wednesday.
Rennes defender Dalbert, who had already given away the first penalty which had put Chelsea ahead, was sent off for a second booking following a VAR review when a Tammy Abraham shot bounced off his foot onto his arm.
The decision, and Timo Werner’s cool finish from the spot, effectively killed off the Ligue 1 side’s chances of getting a result at Stamford Bridge in their first ever season in the Champions League.
Rennes president Nicolas Holveck was livid after the defeat in London, calling referee Felix Zwayer “the man of the match”.
“I would like someone to clearly explain to me the rules for handballs in the box … the score went to 2-0 without Alfred (Gomis, the Rennes goalkeeper) having to make a save.”
It was one of many penalty decisions which have angered players and managers and which Ceferin in his letter suggested was against the “spirit of the game”.
Ceferin wrote to Infantino as it is the FIFA-controlled International Football Association Board which decides on the game’s laws.
FIFA has half of the eight IFAB votes, with the others belonging to the FA’s of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Football
Barcelona Coach, Koeman Faces Four-Game Ban Over VAR Comment
Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman is at the edge of getting a four-match ban after being charged by the Spanish Football Federation.
Koeman got himself in trouble following his comments about VAR after his side’s defeat to Real Madrid last month.
During the El Clasico, the referee awarded the Galacticos a penalty after checking VAR for a foul by Clement Lenglet on Sergio Ramos.
He claimed the shirt pull was one that regularly occurs in a match and hit out at the technology’s lack of consistency in VAR’s application.
According to the SunUK, Koeman blasted: “I would like someone to explain to me how VAR works in Spain.
“So far this season it has only intervened against Barcelona, never in our favour.
“It did the same against Getafe and Sevilla, for plays against us.”
But his comments could see him banned for four games, although he may escape punishment as they were not aimed at a specific decision or directly towards the referee.
Aside Koeman, Barcelona director Xavi Vilajoana has also been charged for his comments about referees.
He did attempt to backtrack from them by taking them back on social media but the disciplinary committee still decided to launch action.
Football
Why Pochettino Could Become Man Utd Next Coach
Former Tottenham boss, Mauricio Pochettino has been approached by Man Utd as a possible replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager, according to The MEN.
Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Tottenham almost a year ago and is believed to be keen to stay in the Premier League.
With Man Utd’s poor performance this season, Solskjaer’s position seems to be slipping off his hand.
United are presently seated at the 15th position on the Premier League table and have failed to win a home league game in four attempts.
See also: Europa League – Arsenal Team News And Possible Lineup Vs Molde
The team’s fantastic win at Paris St Germain and home trouncing of RB Leipzig have been overshadowed by humiliating losses to Tottenham, Istanbul Basaksehir and Crystal Palace.
And The MEN claims that the board has had enough.
‘United have made contact with Pochettino’s representatives amid the team’s dismal form under Solskjaer.
‘Insiders say the United hierarchy were privately backing Solskjaer prior to Wednesday night’s shambolic Champions League defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir and are reluctant to part company with the Norwegian so early in the season.
‘But if United lose at Everton on Saturday they could end the weekend 17th in the Premier League table.
‘The trip to Everton is United’s last game for two weeks due to the November internationals; a period that has become synonymous with top-flight sackings.’
Benfica’s Jan Vertonghen, a stalwart of the Argentinian at Spurs, said in a recent interview that he believes Pochettino will return to a top Premier League club, with United the obvious candidates if Solskjaer is dismissed.
Trending
- Entertainment19 hours ago
Mercy Eke Mocks Diane Over Her Poorly-Edited Photo
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Laycon Stares At Erica After She Showed Up At Dorathy’s Birthday Bash (Video)
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Fans Gift Dorathy Brand New Mercedes Benz On Her 25th Birthday
- News Feed20 hours ago
Adamu Garba reacts to US election result, says it is the most adulterated election in US history
- News Feed20 hours ago
Kiddwaya Reacts After Erica Ignored Laycon At Dorathy’s Party
- Entertainment19 hours ago
Nigerians React As Erica Ignores Laycon At Dorathy’s Birthday Party
- National News21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Signs Executive Order To Establish Lagos Rebuilding Trust Fund
- News Feed11 hours ago
Davido, guest wrestle during Ifeanyi’s birthday party