Lampard Confirms Pulisic Will Miss Chelsea UCL Clash Against Rennes, Gives Reason

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Christian Pulisic won’t be fit to feature against Rennes tomorrow but has cooled any concerns that the American’s injury is serious.

Pulisic was pulled out of the starting line-up at Burnley after feeling some sensation in his hamstring while warming up at Turf Moor, with Timo Werner coming in as a substitute.

However, Lampard confirmed at his pre-match press conference that the forward hasn’t suffered a serious injury, although will sit out tomorrow’s Champions League tie with Rennes, and offered an update via Zoom to the media.

‘Christian had a scan yesterday, which showed a very minor injury to his hamstring,’ Lampard stated in a statement via Chelsea official website.

‘It’s very minor, which is good, and he’s already back outside. He won’t be fit for tomorrow’s game but we will see after that.

‘It’s a relief for the injury to be on the small side, of course, and it felt that way to Christian. He made the right decision to pull out against Burnley.

‘We are pleased it’s not a serious injury and we hope to have him back very soon, because he’s an important player for us.

‘Muscle injuries are things you have to be careful with and some players who play on the edge and have speed could be more susceptible to them. We are looking at ways to manage Christian, we are all working in the same direction on that front. We all know the talent he has and he’s a very important player for us.’