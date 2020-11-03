Football
Lampard Confirms Pulisic Will Miss Chelsea UCL Clash Against Rennes, Gives Reason
Frank Lampard has confirmed that Christian Pulisic won’t be fit to feature against Rennes tomorrow but has cooled any concerns that the American’s injury is serious.
Pulisic was pulled out of the starting line-up at Burnley after feeling some sensation in his hamstring while warming up at Turf Moor, with Timo Werner coming in as a substitute.
However, Lampard confirmed at his pre-match press conference that the forward hasn’t suffered a serious injury, although will sit out tomorrow’s Champions League tie with Rennes, and offered an update via Zoom to the media.
‘Christian had a scan yesterday, which showed a very minor injury to his hamstring,’ Lampard stated in a statement via Chelsea official website.
‘It’s very minor, which is good, and he’s already back outside. He won’t be fit for tomorrow’s game but we will see after that.
‘It’s a relief for the injury to be on the small side, of course, and it felt that way to Christian. He made the right decision to pull out against Burnley.
‘We are pleased it’s not a serious injury and we hope to have him back very soon, because he’s an important player for us.
‘Muscle injuries are things you have to be careful with and some players who play on the edge and have speed could be more susceptible to them. We are looking at ways to manage Christian, we are all working in the same direction on that front. We all know the talent he has and he’s a very important player for us.’
Wales’ Ryan Giggs Denies Allegations Of Assault Following Arrest
Wales manager Ryan Giggs has denied allegations of assault after he was arrested by police on Sunday following a disturbance at his home involving a woman.
The Wales Football Association on Monday cancelled their planned news conference ahead of the side’s international games this month, which includes a clash against the USMNT on Nov. 12.
“Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him,” Giggs’ representatives told ESPN. “He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”
Former Manchester United winger Giggs, 46, was due to announce his squad on Tuesday ahead of the international break but will now not appear following allegations of a disturbance at his home.
“Police were called at 10.05 p.m. GMT (6.45 p.m. ET) on Nov. 1, 2020, to reports of a disturbance at an address in Worsley,” a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said.
“A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.
“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries. Enquiries are ongoing.”
As well as facing the United States, Wales are also due to play Ireland and Finland later this month.
“The squad announcement scheduled for tomorrow will no longer take place and has been postponed,” a statement from the Wales FA said.
Why This Arsenal Player Is Premier League Best Signing Of The Summer
Former Arsenal star, Paul Merson, has named Thomas Partey as the “number one” signing made by any club in the Premier League over the summer.
Partey moved to the North London club from Atlético Madrid after they triggered his £45 million release clause.
The Ghanaian impressed on his debut – a 2-1 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna and produced an excellent midfield display as they beat Manchester United in his second Premier League start.
While Merson refused to get carried away by the victory at Old Trafford, he heaped praise on Partey for his “massive” display.
“They beat a terribly, terribly poor Manchester United team on the day. They’ve done a job, we’ve seen them lose those games over the last five or six years.
“But I think Partey’s a massive, massive difference. I mean, what a signing.
“When you talk about signings in the summer, he’s got to be number one. I cannot believe, without being horrible here, that Arsenal got him,” Merson said on Sky Sports.
Manchester City Could Offer Barcelona Star, Lionel Messi A Pre-contract In January
EPL side, Manchester City could look to tempt Lionel Messi with a pre-contract offer in January given the forward is not planning to discuss his Barcelona future until later in the season, the Telegraph reports.
With the 33-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, the transfer saga looks set for another chapter after the Argentine reluctantly stayed at the club this past summer.
Man City seems to be the most likely destination for Messi, and they are already working towards bringing him in at the end of the season.
Going by Barcelona’s poor performance this season, the last place Messi would want to be is Camp Nou.
