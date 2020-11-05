National News
JUST IN: Buhari Meets With Traditional Rulers
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers from the six geopolitical zones of the country at the presidential villa in Abuja.
The monarchs were led by the two co-chairpersons of the council, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.
The agenda of the meeting remains unknown to newsmen at the time of filing this report.
Recall that the Council of Traditional Rulers had on Tuesday met in Abuja where national socio-economic and security issues were deliberated upon.
Emir of Kano, Emir of Fika, Tor Tiv, Chairman Imo State, Council of Traditional Ruler, and other notable kings and titleholders.
INEC Announces Date To Introduce Electronic Voting In Nigeria’s Elections
Professor Yakubu Mahmood, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has stated that electronic voting may be introduced during the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.
Mahmood disclosed this while defending the commission’s 2021 budget before the House of Reps Committee on INEC on Thursday.
The INEC chairman further stated that the electoral body is working on a better measure to conduct free and fair elections in the country.
“I, however, urge the Senate to approve the spending of N5.2 billion from the special INEC fund to make up for the shortfall in the 2020 budget which was reduced due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.
BREAKING: Stop Buhari From Medical Trips, Senate Tells State House Officials
The Nigerian Senate has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari and other top government officials should no longer engage in foreign medical trips.
This position was adopted by Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs when the State House permanent secretary, Tijani Umar appeared before it to defend the 2021 budget figures for the State House on Thursday.
According to reports, out of the N19.7bn total budget for the State House, N1.3bn was reserved for the State House Clinic.
This prompted the lawmakers to declare that President Buhari and other top government officials that have access to the State House Clinic should be prevented from embarking on foreign medical trips so the State House clinic can be more functional.
The Chairman of the Senate panel, Senator Danjuma La’ah, said the committee would approve the budget for the State House Clinic but reiterated the recommendation that the President and other top officials of his government should no longer be flown abroad for medical treatment.
Sanwo-Olu Signs Executive Order To Establish Lagos Rebuilding Trust Fund
Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed an executive order establishing the Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund.
The trust fund is aimed at the reconstruction of public property destroyed during the violence that stemmed from the #EndSARS protest in the state.
The governor also constituted an eight-man LRTF committee and this was made known to newsmen on Wednesday.
He pointed out that he would soon send a bill to the House of Assembly in respect of the trust fund.
Sanwo-Olu expressed that the state government had received offers from outside the country to rebuild the affected property.
