JUST IN: Buhari Meets With Traditional Rulers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers from the six geopolitical zones of the country at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The monarchs were led by the two co-chairpersons of the council, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The agenda of the meeting remains unknown to newsmen at the time of filing this report.

Recall that the Council of Traditional Rulers had on Tuesday met in Abuja where national socio-economic and security issues were deliberated upon.

Emir of Kano, Emir of Fika, Tor Tiv, Chairman Imo State, Council of Traditional Ruler, and other notable kings and titleholders.