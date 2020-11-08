‘Jesus Will Be So Disappointed’ – Uti Nwachukwu Tells Nigerians Supporting Donald Trump Because Of Christianity

Media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has lambasted Nigerians, who are in support of US President, Donald Trump, for the sake of christianity.

Taking to Twitter, Nwachukwu mentioned that Jesus will be disappointed to find out that they are endorsing someone, who clearly perpetuated hate, division and anarchy.

In his words;

“I’m so ashamed of the hypocritical brain washed Nigerians supporting Trump all in the name of Christianity! SOMEONE THAT CLEARLY PERPETUATED HATE, DIVISION AND ANARCHY!! This is who u people were holding vigils for? Is this the love Jesus preached? He will be so dissapointed.

If you ever tweeted or shouted #EndSARS and you are a trump supporter ALL IN THE NAME OF CHRISTIANITY , then YOU ARE PART OF OUR MAIN PROBLEM IN NIGERIA!! You are part of the reason why we have suffered injustice and bad governance in Nigeria! U disgust me!!Tueh HYPOCRITE!!!!” he tweeted.

See his tweets below: