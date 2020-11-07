Football
‘It’s Not Okay!’ – Podolski Criticises Arsenal & Arteta for Ozil treatment
Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski has criticised the North London club and coach Mikel Arteta for their treatment of German midfielder, Mesut Ozil.
Ozil, 32, has not made a senior appearance for Arsenal since March and has been left out of the squad for the Premier League and Europa League this season.
“I don’t know the background, but I generally think with a player who is now in his sixth or seventh year with the club, to kick him completely out of the squad… that’s absolutely not okay,” he told Bild.
“You don’t do something like that, and I don’t know if something happened in the background or not but even if he’s done something, you don’t do it.
“He’s shown his class on the pitch, he’s never been negative towards his colleagues or the club. It’s sad because everyone’s losing in this situation. It should not end this way. Arsenal as a club have not looked positive in this situation over the last months.”
Football
Real Madrid Players, Hazard And Casmeriro Test Positive For COVID-19
Real Madrid have confirmed that Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for coronavirus.
This comes after the Los Blancos tested their players for Covid-19 ahead of the La Liga match against Valencia on Sunday.
Hazard, who has featured in just three games in 2020-21 after missing the first weeks of the campaign with an injury, will face another spell on the sidelines after receiving a positive coronavirus test result.
The Belgian winger and Brazil international Casemiro, who has not missed a match in all competitions this term, trained with their team-mates on Friday in preparation for the trip to the Mestalla.
However, the pair returned positive tests and will now be unavailable, with Madrid confirmed that all other players had tested negative.
A statement from the club read: “Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning.
“All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday.
“Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning.”
Football
Lampard Reveals Tomori Remains Part Of His Chelsea Plans
Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has given assurance that Fikayo Tomori remains part of his plans despite falling out of favour this season.
This comes after Lampard backed Tomori for turning down a loan move to West Ham United.
His choice to remain at Stamford Bridge is a hard one as the Blues have five centre-backs, which means he might get little or no playing chances.
See also: Southampton Move To The Top Of The EPL Table For The First Time Ever After Win Over Newcastle
Yet Lampard said he was happy to see Tomori stay, even though he has handed him only one substitute appearance in the league this season.
“I think there’s arguments on both sides,” Chelsea’s manager said.
“Fikayo is our contracted player. We know that West Ham were interested. Fikayo took the decision not to go and that’s well within his rights. That had no bearing on my thoughts at all. He’s still a developing player.
“When I say developing, he’s had a great two years. He got himself in the England team, was one of the best defenders in the Championship and then played 20-plus games for Chelsea.
“It’s normal for a young player sometimes, in a squad as competitive as ours, where there are periods where you maybe aren’t playing every week.”
Lampard took Tomori on loan to Derby in the 2018-19 season and gave him plenty of opportunities last season.
“I’ve got no problem with Fikayo,” he said.
“I rely on him. That’s clear from when I took him to Derby and how I handled him last year. He’s been a fantastic player for me. He trains very well and when he gets his opportunity, like he had when he came on against Liverpool and in the Carabao Cup, it’s important he takes them.”
Football
EPL: Everton Vs Man Utd Possible Lineup And Prediction
Manchester United will today move to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Premier League.
The Red Devils who are under pressure to perform will hope to pick all three points today else it could be the end of Ole Solskjaer’s reign as coach.
United have only won one game from their last three visits to Everton, which means it will take a lot of effort to win today.
Everton will look to capitalise on United’s poor form, hopefully, Ole Solskjaer will be able to work out ways to improve his team’s weakness.
See also; Ole Solskjaer Insists His Job Is Not Under Threat At Man Utd
The Red Devils would be without Jones and Bailly owing to injuries.
Pogba could get a start once again in the midfield despite his costly mistake against Arsenal last weekend.
Below is Man Utd Predicted line-up
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Martial
Prediction
Michael Owen predicts the match to end in a draw.
“United are enduring a miserable spell. They have had little time to prepare for this having just returned home from an embarrassing away defeat in Istanbul,” Owen said in a statement with Bet Victor.
“Ole Gunnar Solkjaer will demand nothing more than 3 points here and needs a big performance from his players. It must be noted that United have won their last 6 away Premier League matches. That said, there’s not much between these two right now, and I think they pair both have to settle for a draw.”
