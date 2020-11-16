Is Daddy Freeze Married?

Fewa Otedola is the only son and last child of oil industry magnate, Femi Otedola. He was born on the 2nd of June 2001 by Nana Otedola, his mother.

Fewa has a condition known as Autism Spectrum Disorder. This is a permanent condition that is diagnosed early in childhood. It affects how a person communicates, relates with others, speaks, and processes information.

Fewa’s immediate older sister, Temi Otedola, shares a special bond with him. She has provided details about his condition and the support he receives from the family on her blog, JTO Fashion.

On World Autism Day in 2017, the lifestyle and fashion blogger turned actress wrote about the challenges of living with the condition and the amount of support and love he gets from their mother, Nana Otedola, and their sisters – Florence Otedola otherwise known as DJ Cuppy, and Tolani Otedola.

Fewa Otedola is also loved by his father, Femi Otedola, who never fails to tell the world that he is proud of his son. On his 19th birthday, the Otedola patriarch shared his picture on Instagram and wrote as caption:

“Happy Birthday to my Fewa Papa loves you! ..F.Ote”

Fewa does not have an active social media account. This does not stop his family from sharing his pictures or pictures taken with him to their respective social media pages.

His relationship status is also yet unknown. It is believed that his family is focused on giving him the best care and attention in consideration of his special needs.