‘I Will Cause Fire’, BBNaija’s Nengi Says As She Shares New Photo

The second runner-up of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ season, Nengi, has implied that she is ready to cause fire if need be as she took to her Twitter page on Sunday to share a new photo of herself.

The reality TV star’s caption reads:

“You ain’t never seen a fire like the one I’ma cause!”

Also, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the former beauty queen cum actress after she signed a new brand ambassadorial deal with premium alcohol brand, Remy Martin.

This is courtesy of the fact her new management is handled by Charles Okpaleke of Play Network Africa. Nengi will also be starring in ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’ directed by Ramsey Nouah.

See her post below: