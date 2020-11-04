Football
How Suarez Was Punished For Peeping Into VAR Monitor During UCL Game
Former Barcelona star, Luis Suarez picked up what must surely be the strangest yellow card of his career during Atletico Madrid’s trip to Moscow on Tuesday evening.
With Atletico already 1-0 up, hosts Lokomotiv Moscow almost forged themselves a chance to equalise in the 20th minute when the ball struck Hector Herrera’s arm in the penalty area.
The decision went to a VAR review as referee Viktor Kassai trotted over to the touchline monitors to watch a replay of the incident.
Luis Suarez was booked after sneaking a look at the VAR monitor 😅 pic.twitter.com/uFy1Sfqx7B
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 3, 2020
However, Kassai was joined by Suarez, who decided to sneak a glimpse for himself.
Unfortunately, the Uruguay striker crept a little too close for Kassai’s liking, with the referee first doling out a quick yellow to Suarez for entering the VAR review area before also awarding the spot kick to Lokomotiv, which was duly converted by Anton Miranchuk and the game finished 1-1.
Source: ESPN
Football
Former Juventus Star Says Ronaldo Is Ignorant And Lack Respect For His Teammates And Italians
Former Juventus star defender, Pasquale Bruno has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo “ignorant” adding that the Portuguese superstar lacks respect for both his team-mates and the country of Italy as a whole.
Ronaldo ended a nine-year stay at Real Madrid in 2018 as he opted to start a new chapter in his career with Juventus.
The 35-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down since his arrival, helping the Bianconeri to back-to-back Serie A titles.
However, it looks like his talent is not enough as Bruno in a statement disclosed that Ronaldo’s refusal to learn Italian throughout his two years in the country smacks of a lack of respect for the rest of the Juventus squad and general public in his new home.
See also: PSG Worried Over Double Injury Blow
“He is ignorant,” the 58-year-old said during an appearance on Tiki Taka.
“He has been in Italy for two years and has not yet learned to speak our language. He uses Spanish to express himself. He has no respect for his team-mates or for the Italians.”
Ronaldo is unlikely to be affected by those comments, however, with Juan Cuadrado stating at the recent Champions League pre-match press conference that the attacker is a model professional who helps to drive his team forward.
“Ronaldo is very happy, he couldn’t wait to come back and play,” the Colombian said of his team-mate’s return from a coronavirus-enforced lay-off. “You saw that from the moment he stepped onto the pitch [against Spezia].
“He’s an extra weapon for us, we all know what he gives to the team. He is very confident and that helps us too, passing on the professionalism and desire to win that we all ought to have.”
Football
Ole Solskjaer At Risk Of Losing His Job At Man Utd This Weekend If This Happens
Former Chelsea star, Jason Cundy, in a recent statement, has issued a warning to Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on what could happen to him if the Red Devils suffer another defeat against Everton this weekend.
Solskjaer is under pressure to perform this weekend after losing three home fixtures in four.
This leaves United in the bottom six of the table.
Their next league game is a trip to face Carlo Ancelotti’s led Everton side.
See also: Diego Maradona: Surgery On Brain Blood Clot Successful Says Doctor
Cundy has claimed that a defeat ahead of the imminent international break, could push the United board into sacking Solskjaer.
On this weekend’s clash, he told talkSPORT: “The game against Everton is enormous.
“United’s away record since January/February has been excellent, no defeats.
“If they lose, this international break I think he goes.
“This is massive for Ole, I think if they were to lose against [Everton] then that international break… that can be a graveyard for some managers.”
Football
PSG Worried Over Double Injury Blow
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel is a worried man.
He’s worried because over the coming months, his reputation and career is on the line. He’s worried because he doesn’t have the explicit support of his employers. And he’s worried because his team is dependent on the success of a couple of superstars both of whom are laid up injured.
For Wednesday’s key Champions League meeting away to RB Leipzig, he will not be able to call upon either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe. The absence of the Brazilian was one that the Parisians were braced for after he sustained a groin injury, but the failure of the World Cup winner to travel to Germany was somewhat of a surprise.
In football, it always falls on the greatest players because they will always play for their country.
See also: Ryan Giggs Will Not Take Charge Of November Games – Wales Football Association
“They play during the break, they travel and that’s too much in my opinion. They don’t have a recovery phase to allow them to come back and a preparation phase.
“That is not a secret, it happens in sport. Preparation influences injuries and performance.
“Without preparation, players are more fragile and difficult to manage. This is not an excuse, this is the truth. We are going to look for solutions and I hope we will find some.”
If the injury was not something that Tuchel had been expecting, it was certainly something that he feared.
“We’re going to kill the players,” he warned 24 hours before Mbappe left Stade de la Beaujoire grimacing.
“That’s what I’ve always said. We are going to kill them because there is an important link between preparation, performance and rest.
Trending
- Sports13 hours ago
Deontay Wilder Responds To Floyd Mayweather’s Offer To Train Him
- Entertainment11 hours ago
Ike Onyema Throws Shade At Mercy Eke After She Announced Their Break-Up
- Football19 hours ago
Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan: 19-Year-Old Rodrygo Secures Madrid First UCL Win
- Entertainment12 hours ago
BBNaija’s Dorathy Bachor Marks 25th Birthday With ‘Big Chest’ Photos
- Football14 hours ago
UCL: Chelsea’s Team Lineup, Predictions Vs Rennes
- News Feed18 hours ago
Nigerian Lawmaker, Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, Accused Of Stealing Gold
- Entertainment11 hours ago
BBNaija’s Ike Reveals How He Is Dealing With Heartbreak After Split From Mercy
- Entertainment13 hours ago
Fans Gift Dorathy 25 Pairs Of Shoes For Her 25th Birthday