Gbajabiamila Reveals DSS Operative Who Shot Newspapers Vendor

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed the identity of the security operative who killed a vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke on Thursday at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

Recall that Okereke was fatally shot on Thursday by a security operative attached to Gbajabiamila.

The Speaker in a statement on Friday confirmed that the officer has been suspended.

The Speaker in a statement on his Twitter account on Friday identified the security officer as Abdullahi Hassan.

According to him, Hassan has been handed over to the appropriate authorities for investigation as well as administrative and judicial actions.