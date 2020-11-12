Funke Akindele Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Molfix

Nollywood star actress, Funke Akindele Bello is now the first official brand ambassador of Molfix Nigeria, a popular diaper brand.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share pictures from the official unveiling event. She captioned the photos thus;

“It is with great joy that I welcome the opportunity to be the first ever brand ambassador of MOLFIX in Nigeria. #molfixbrandambassador #theleadingdiaperbrandinnigeria #iusemolfix @molfixnigeria #funkeakindele”

Read Also: Funke Akindele-Bello supports the #EndSARS protest, distributes money for data subscriptions

The ace film director and producer has completed the production of her upcoming movie, ‘Omo Ghetto The Saga’. She has shared on her page that it will premiere at the cinemas on December 25, 2020.

See her post below: