Actress Biodun Okeowo trolled after sharing photos on Instagram

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo has been trolled by an Instagram user identified as Billz Gopal as she shared a new photo.

The curvy Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share an amazing photo of herself with the caption “Warning Don’t Zoom!”

Billz Gopal took to the comment section to write; “Full of scratch mark……Wen I zoom”. if we understand what Billz Gopal meant to say, he made an error with the spelling of “stretch”.

Biodun Okeowo replied, saying, “@billz_gopal get your glasses”

This particular comment has been met by some swift backlash from other fans of the Nollywood actress.

See the post below;

Popular Yoruba actress, Biodun Okeowo is a force to reckon with in the Nigerian movie industry.

Her career and acting prowess is as firm as her huge behind.