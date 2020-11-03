Lifestyle
Four Visa Free Countries For Nigerians (Check Requirements)
Are you a Nigerian with a valid passport?
Are you looking to travel out of the country or do you want to ‘Japa’ without having to go through the hassle of getting a visa?
Do you want to take a break, go on a vacation with close friends and loved ones, meet new people, try out different cuisines?
Information Nigeria brings you four visa-free countries you can visit as a Nigerian.
However, you may be required to apply for a visa at the point of entry in some of these countries.
Taking the number spot is Carpe Verde, an island country tucked away in the mid-Atlantic. The beautiful scenery, the blue waters, the gentle sand, the serene environment, the warm tropical climate, delicious cuisine, wonderful musicians are all part of the reasons you should visit the country. Imagine all of the fun you and your family can have.
The official language is Portuguese and their currency is called ‘The Cape Verde Escudo (CVE).’
Cabo Verde’s service-oriented economy is centred on commerce, trade, transport, and public services. A visa will not be required by citizens of Nigeria upon entry to the country, provided you can prove to the immigration officials you do not plan to stay permanently.
Next on the list is Barbados, an eastern Caribbean Island. The largest town and the capital of the country is Bridgetown. The official language is English and the currency is Barbados dollar. Barbados has an open, market-oriented economy.
The climate is friendly and it is important to note that there are two seasons in the country, namely; the dry season, which starts from early December to May, and the wet season, which lasts till the rest of the year.
If you are travelling on a Nigerian passport, you will not need a visa to enter the country. You may, however, require a transit visa depending on which country your flight takes you through and how long you are in-transit.
Third, is The Gambia, a small West African country, surrounded by the neighbouring country of Senegal. It is one of Africa’s most densely populated countries. It is known for its diverse ecosystems around the central Gambia River. You can feast your eyes on the plenty animals in its Kiang West National Park and Bao Bolong Wetland Reserve. The country’s capital, Banjul, and nearby Serrekunda offer access to beaches. The official language is English and the currency is dalasi.
The fourth country is one of the leading countries in Africa, Ghana. The country is located in West Africa. The economy is a mixture of private and public enterprise. About three-fifths of the GDP is derived from the services sector, agriculture contributes almost one-fifth, and industry about one-fourth. Ghana, country of western Africa, situated on the coast of the Gulf of Guinea. Nigerians do not need a visa to enter this Ghana and they are permitted to stay up to 90 days without it.
Relaxation Of CBD In NFL – An Insight
There has been a lot of buzz around CBD in recent years, especially in the health and wellness industry.
Many sports associations and players around the world have also recognized CBD as a pro-sports
product.
However, one of the most coveted associations- the National Football League, more popularly known as
the NBD had been quite strict in its ban of cannabis related products, including CBD. But in recent times,
there seems to be some good news in store both for eh players and every CBD shop as the association is
considering lifting the blanket ban and allowing players to use CBD, which has become popular for its
medical properties.
What Is CBD?
Before we proceed to understand the decision of the NFL, it is important to understand what CBD is and
how it is different from the other cannabis product. CBD or cannabidiol is one of the primary chemicals
found in the cannabis plant, the other being THC. However, contrary to common beliefs, CBD is not
psychoactive in nature. It does not cause the user to feel ‘high.’ This is because high quality CBD does
not contain even trace amounts of THC, which is responsible for these reactions.
In fact, many recent studies indicate that CBD is an excellent medicine to cure several physical and
mental conditions, including chronic pain, anxiety, inflammation, and depression.
Why Do Sportspersons Recommend CBD Use?
If you are into sports and athletics, avoiding injuries is almost impossible. While painkillers may be
helpful in managing the pain, they have numerous side effects on the other organs of the body. That is
why many players and athletes are now in favor of using CBD to manage their pains and injuries.
Sourced from organically grown hemp, CBD helps in alleviating the pain without injuring any other
organs of the body. It is no wonder that players are in favor of using CBD in place of the synthetic drugs
that are available in the market.
CBD For Sleep
For your body to perform its best, it is important for it to be well-rested and rejuvenated. This can only
happen through sound sleep. For many players, who suffer from muscle cramps and injuries, getting
proper sleep becomes a challenge. CBD can be very helpful in those circumstances as well. By soothing
the nerves, CBD helps the body to fall asleep faster and also the quality sleep that it needs.
Good sleep can also help the body in replenishing its worn and torn tissues faster.
The Changes Anticipated In NFL
The NFL, which has one of the strictest policies regarding drug testing, is now considering changing its
policies, especially the ones that are related to CBD. The players who test positive for cannabis will not
be directly suspended from the team. Rather a fine will be imposed on them as per the number of times
that they test positive.
The threshold for testing has also been changed as the players now will only be tested during the first
two weeks of the training camp, in place of the April- August testing policy that was followed earlier.
These progressive changes seem to be a direct result of the changed perception that most people have
regarding CBD today.
It is also worthy to note here that CBD is legal in all the American states, with minor restrictions on the
amount and the concentration of the product. Players are the happiest with this new move as they are
of the opinion that CBD works much better and is far less addictive than the painkillers that are given on
prescription. Even the sports associations around the world are also likely to reconsider their policy on
CBD after this change.
Sprite Migrates From Iconic Green Bottles To Clear Plastic Bottles
2 November 2020, Lagos, Nigeria: In a bid to promote greater recyclability of its bottles, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited has announced that its Sprite bottles will be moving from the iconic green plastic packaging to clear plastic packaging, effective November 2, 2020.
Since its launch in 1958, Sprite has always sported a signature green bottle. Now the brand is evolving from its iconic green colour packaging to a clear, new look, in line with its mission to reduce its carbon footprint not only in Nigeria but also across the world.
Speaking on the new look, Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Abiodun Ajiborode explained, “For us at Coca-Cola, clear is better and we’re working to slowly phase out our colored packaging for the all new clear bottles as they are easier to recycle. By 2030, for every bottle or can the Coca-Cola System sells, we aim to help take one back so that our bottles have more than one life. To achieve this ambitious goal, the Coca-Cola System is actively working with all stakeholders to ensure we meet this”.
The transition of Sprite’s plastic bottles from green to transparent bottles is part of the company’s “World Without Waste” vision which ensures that more of its bottles are collected and recycled into other products.
Coloured recyclable plastics, as confirmed by industry experts, are harder to recycle and have much more limited use as compared to clear plastics. Because of this, the transition of Sprite to clear plastic packaging ensures that its bottles are easier to recycle. This development not only benefits the immediate environment within which the company resides but also poses material benefits for informal waste reclaimers due to the higher valuation placed on clear plastics in comparison with darker plastic colours.
Coca-Cola has, indeed, demonstrated its commitment to ensuring a reduction in its carbon footprint across the country, by awarding over $1,000,000 through its philanthropic arm, The Coca-Cola Foundation, to multiple NGOs in Nigeria for the execution of locally relevant and adaptable programs to address the issue of environmental wellness while engendering environmentally-friendly habits amongst residents.
Also speaking on this exciting transition, the Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe explained, “We understand that Nigeria has a plastic waste problem and we are committed to playing a significant role in solving this through our World Without Waste initiative. While Sprite has always had its unique green packaging which consumers are no doubt used to, we decided to make the transition to clear bottles to signal that our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint is stronger than ever”.
According to the company, the previous version of the product will continue to be on shelves during the transition period from October to December. However, this process might be extended due to the current global situation.
With its presence in over 190 countries, including Nigeria, Sprite’s new clear look includes a see-through bottle, refreshed icon of the brand’s bold and iconic Sprite ‘spark’ with a distinct label and bright green cover.
Nigeria & Jamaica Celebrates 50 Years Of Diplomatic Relations With Direct Flights to Jamaica
This December, travel enthusiast and others with a passion for fun, adventure or leisure, are presented with a chance to create history, by being part of the first- ever direct charter flights from Lagos, Nigeria to Montego Bay, Jamaica. The flights are in celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Jamaica. Both countries have worked hard to promote culture, education, industrial and economic development, at different levels.
The flights are being coordinated by the Jamaican High Commission in Abuja and Nigerians Travel Too, a leading tour operator based in Lagos and the UK. They are also a reflection of the creative fusion of the Nigerian and Jamaican history and culture, which both partners have dubbed the Nai-Jamaica Project.
A dedicated website www.nai-jamaica.com has been launched, to showcase the range of travel and business opportunities that are available.
Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, HE Esmond Reid, has hailed the direct flights as, “An historic and unique opportunity, as part of our 50th anniversary celebrations, to reconnect with family and friends from Nigeria, Jamaica, the Caribbean and other parts of the world, in a world class tourist destination.
The first flight will leave Lagos on 21 December and return on 28 December 2020. A second rotation will take place from 30 December to 6 January 2021. Each flight will last for just over 11 hours and relieves the traveler of the stress of securing transit visas via Europe or the US and the uncertainties associated with multiple connections.
Nigeria’s trusted international carrier, Air Peace, will facilitate each trip with its elegant Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Passengers will be able to travel in style and comfort across the First, Business and Economy Class cabins that are on offer at unbeatable rates.
Jamaica has won many international travel and tourism awards and has developed special COVID-19 protocols for the tourism sector. These are designed to protect and enhance the tourism experience for visitors and workers in the industry, in the face of the global pandemic.
In tandem with the upcoming flights, handcrafted holiday experiences and multiple travel packages have been designed with each visitor in mind. The main items covered include: flight tickets, accommodation, airport transfers, tours and meals among others.
Widely recognized as the “heartbeat of the world” and the land of Reggae Music, Jamaica is home to various tourist attractions and cultural icons such as Bob Marley, Marcus Garvey and Usain Bolt.
Visitors can never get enough of the opportunities for rafting, diving, golf, tennis, fishing, nature walks or horseback riding, among other exciting activities that are available in Jamaica. Places like the Abeokuta Nature Park and the Calabar High School also add special significance for visitors from Nigeria.
There will be nowhere else like Jamaica this Christmas and New Year. You can’t afford to miss this awesome Nai-jamaica experience!!!
Tickets are selling like hot cakes. Bookings will close on 20 November to guarantee visa processing, so don’t delay.
For more information on travel, tours and packages visit:
IG; @nigerianstraveltoo
