Four Visa Free Countries For Nigerians (Check Requirements)

Are you a Nigerian with a valid passport?

Are you looking to travel out of the country or do you want to ‘Japa’ without having to go through the hassle of getting a visa?

Do you want to take a break, go on a vacation with close friends and loved ones, meet new people, try out different cuisines?

Information Nigeria brings you four visa-free countries you can visit as a Nigerian.

However, you may be required to apply for a visa at the point of entry in some of these countries.

Taking the number spot is Carpe Verde, an island country tucked away in the mid-Atlantic. The beautiful scenery, the blue waters, the gentle sand, the serene environment, the warm tropical climate, delicious cuisine, wonderful musicians are all part of the reasons you should visit the country. Imagine all of the fun you and your family can have.

The official language is Portuguese and their currency is called ‘The Cape Verde Escudo (CVE).’

Cabo Verde’s service-oriented economy is centred on commerce, trade, transport, and public services. A visa will not be required by citizens of Nigeria upon entry to the country, provided you can prove to the immigration officials you do not plan to stay permanently.

Next on the list is Barbados, an eastern Caribbean Island. The largest town and the capital of the country is Bridgetown. The official language is English and the currency is Barbados dollar. Barbados has an open, market-oriented economy.

The climate is friendly and it is important to note that there are two seasons in the country, namely; the dry season, which starts from early December to May, and the wet season, which lasts till the rest of the year.

If you are travelling on a Nigerian passport, you will not need a visa to enter the country. You may, however, require a transit visa depending on which country your flight takes you through and how long you are in-transit.

Third, is The Gambia, a small West African country, surrounded by the neighbouring country of Senegal. It is one of Africa’s most densely populated countries. It is known for its diverse ecosystems around the central Gambia River. You can feast your eyes on the plenty animals in its Kiang West National Park and Bao Bolong Wetland Reserve. The country’s capital, Banjul, and nearby Serrekunda offer access to beaches. The official language is English and the currency is dalasi.

The fourth country is one of the leading countries in Africa, Ghana. The country is located in West Africa. The economy is a mixture of private and public enterprise. About three-fifths of the GDP is derived from the services sector, agriculture contributes almost one-fifth, and industry about one-fourth. Ghana, country of western Africa, situated on the coast of the Gulf of Guinea. Nigerians do not need a visa to enter this Ghana and they are permitted to stay up to 90 days without it.