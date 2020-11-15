News Feed
FG to feed, deworm 10million children with N142.3billion in 2021
The federal government has budgeted N142.3 billion to feed 9.86 million children, deworm seven million children and recount the pupils in 2021 under the Home-Grown School Feeding programme (NHGSFP).
Premium Times reported that the N142.3 billion is meant to cater to the feeding of about 10 million, deworming of seven million primary 1-3 pupils in 35 states and FCT and 60,000 out-of-school children, enumeration of pupils and training of cooks and farmers.
It was further gathered that the proposed allocation for the NHGSFP accounts for 40.5 per cent of the total recurrent expenditure of the nation’s social investment programmes, NSIP, domiciled under the ministry of humanitarian affairs which was established in 2019.
The humanitarian ministry which has also disclosed that it is planning to expand the NHGSFP programme to target additional five million children in conventional and non-conventional schools under the Alternate School Programme in 2021, also budgeted N2.7 billion for the “purchase of feeding utensils, devices for capturing and aprons for cooks” for the feeding programme.
In all, the NHGSFP could gulp N145 billion in 2021. The amount billed for the NHGSFP is a slice from the N400 billion – N350 billion recurrent and N50 billion capital expenditure – proposed to the National Assembly for the implementation of the nation’s social investment programmes (NSIP) in 2021.
It’s dumb to develop potbelly just because you’ve made small money: Maureen Esisi
Maureen Esisi also known as Redvigor, recently lambasted people who grow potbelly just because they’ve made ‘small money’.
According to the brand influencer, African people believe POTBELLY is a sign of riches and it is a very dumb thing.
A post on her instastory reads;
African people will start making money and believe they gotta leave potbelly to show sign of riches.
That’s actually DUMB. This is even the time to use your money best by investing in maybe a personal trainer and eating very healthy to get that nice body but no, They wanna be lazy and die of high blood pressure because they believe they gotta be obese to show they are rich. Come to western world and see Millionaires, Billionaires staying so fit with a killer physique.
Davido dishes out a reply to Burna Boy, days after he referred to his album as a floppy disk
David Adeleke, an award-winning Nigerian singer better known as Davido, has finally dished out a reply to fellow artiste, Burna Boy, days after he referred to ‘A Better Time’, his much-awaited album as a floppy disk.
The two artistes have been subtly throwing shades at each other on Twitter and Instagram lately, for undisclosed reasons.
Days ago, Davido announced that he was about to drop his “a better time” album and hours later, Burna Boy wrote on Twitter, “floppy disc”.
Davido, in his response to the diss, made it clear to everyone during a recent interview, that his album is not a floppy disc.
Africans with stupid mentality – Mompha reacts to comments that trailed report of Zimbabwean socialite, Ginimbi’s Ferrari overheating (video)
Mompha has reacted to comments that trailed report of Zimbabwean socialite and businessman, Genuis “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s Ferrari overheating.
Recall it was reported earlier that the luxurious vehicle which was one of the late Ginimbi’s personal favorites’ from his fleet, overheated, while being driven by his best friend, DJ Rimo en-route to Doves Funeral Services Parlour where his memorial service was taking place.
Some social media users who reacted to the incident, attributed it to local charm ‘juju’.
Reacting to this, Mompha stated that it is just “Africans with stupid mentality”. He also recalled how his lamborghini overheated.
