Football
EPL: Why Man City Must Defeat Liverpool On Sunday
Football pundit, Paul Merson has insisted that Manchester City must beat Liverpool on Sunday for the psychological gain, given the injuries Jurgen Klopp’s side have.
This is owing to the fact that Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho when they head to the Etihad on Sunday and Merson insisted there may not be a better time to face the champions than on Sunday.
“With the players Liverpool have got out, Manchester City have got to win this game. If they don’t, they’ll look at it as a major opportunity lost,” Paul Merson said on Sky Sports.
“It’s an absolute must for them to win, not just for the three points, but psychologically. If Liverpool win this game and they’ve got the players of the calibre they have out, that’s not good for Manchester City. Then Liverpool will go clear at the top again.”
Football
Liverpool Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Of Face Off With Man City
Liverpool will be without midfielder Thiago Alcantara when they head to Etihad for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Spain international, who was left out of his national team’s squad for the November internationals, remains unavailable for selection ahead of the meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium.
Thiago has been absent ever since Richarlison’s crunching tackle in the Merseyside derby that led to a straight red card for the Brazilian.
The knee injury has meant that he’s missed all three of the Reds’ Champions League matches thus far, as well as the Premier League victories over Sheffield United and West Ham.
Indeed, the signs looked ominous with the former Bayern Munich star having not trained at Melwood on Thursday and Klopp has now revealed that the game with City comes too soon for the 29-year-old.
Klopp told reporters: “There was no surgery needed, but it was still an injury. The longer he is out, the longer he has to train before we consider him as a starting line-up player. Thiago will not be available for Sunday.”
Football
They Did Not Have The Balls To Re-sign Me’- Dani Alves calls out Barcelona
Ex-Barcelona defender, Dani Alves in a recent statement has lashed out at the Spanish club claiming that they “didn’t have the balls” to re-sign him.
Alves who is popularly regarded to be the best right-back in the game was at Camp Nou between 2008 and 2016, where he contributed 21 goals and 101 assists in 391 games.
The Brazilian was a serial winner at the Catalan club, helping the Blaugrana win 23 trophies in total, including six La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.
He, however, left the club as a free agent in 2016 and joined Juventus on a two-year deal. The 37-year-old has now revealed that he offered himself to Barca upon leaving Juve in 2017.
“I offered myself to Barca to come back. I went to Juve to prove I was still at a good level,” the veteran defender told RAC 1.
“I wanted to return to Barca and they needed me, but they didn’t have the balls to admit that they were wrong with me. If they had treated me as I thought I deserved, today I would still continue playing for Barca. I love this club ”
Aside Alves, another player who has called out Barcelona over their manner of handling players is Luis Suarez following his move to Atletico Madrid.
Alves currently plays for his boyhood club Sao Paulo in Brazil.
Football
Arsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners Win Third Match In Europe Despite Early Scare
Arsenal overcame an early scare to continue their perfect start in the Europa League with a 4-1 victory over Norwegian side Molde at the Emirates Stadium.
Martin Ellingsen’s long-range effort gave the visitors a shock lead in the 22nd minute, but Arsenal, after a rather disjointed first-half performance, were back on level terms just before the break thanks to Kristoffer Haugen’s own goal (45+1).
The turnaround was complete in the 62nd minute as substitute Sheriff Sinyan also turned into his own net, before Nicolas Pepe (69) and Joe Willock (88) added the gloss to the scoreline for Mikel Arteta’s side.
It’s three wins from three in Europe now for the Gunners, who move three points clear of Molde at the top of Group B as they race towards qualification for the knockout rounds.
After a slow start, the game eventually burst into life when Bernd Leno’s clearance quickly found its way back into the Arsenal half. Magnus Wolff Eikrem swept the ball into the path of Ellingsen, who beat a frustrated Leno from 25 yards.
Despite dominating possession, the Gunners were struggling for rhythm and they were not really testing goalkeeper Andreas Linde, but they should have drawn level when Eddie Nketiah poked home Pepe’s low cross. However, the flag was raised for offside against Willock, but it was the England U21 striker who got the final touch.
Arteta’s side did eventually draw level in first-half stoppage time as Granit Xhaka led a counter-attack. He played the ball forward for Nektiah, and his cross in search of Willock was turned into his own net by Haugen.
