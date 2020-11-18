Don’t Harass Members Of Public, Be Professional- Makinde Warns Amotekun Members

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has issued a stern warning to members of Amotekun not to harass any member of the public.

Makinde issued the warning during the passing out parade of the pioneer members of Amotekun Corps in the State on Wednesday at the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education in Oyo.

He urged members of the public to cooperate with the Corps.

Makinde while speaking, said that the 1,500 Amotekun Corps personnel would be posted to all the 351 electoral wards in the state.

He urged the Corps personnel to exhibit a high level of professionalism while discharging their duties.

He said, “You are not to harass anybody. You are to exhibit a high level of professionalism.

“Our regional integration in the South West with Amotekun will come to limelight.

“Anyone who is not authorized to walk in the night should not walk in the night.

“Don’t let Amotekun beat you with Koboko.”