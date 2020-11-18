National News
Don’t Harass Members Of Public, Be Professional- Makinde Warns Amotekun Members
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has issued a stern warning to members of Amotekun not to harass any member of the public.
Makinde issued the warning during the passing out parade of the pioneer members of Amotekun Corps in the State on Wednesday at the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education in Oyo.
He urged members of the public to cooperate with the Corps.
Makinde while speaking, said that the 1,500 Amotekun Corps personnel would be posted to all the 351 electoral wards in the state.
He urged the Corps personnel to exhibit a high level of professionalism while discharging their duties.
He said, “You are not to harass anybody. You are to exhibit a high level of professionalism.
“Our regional integration in the South West with Amotekun will come to limelight.
“Anyone who is not authorized to walk in the night should not walk in the night.
“Don’t let Amotekun beat you with Koboko.”
National News
FG Delegation’s Absence At South-South Governors Meeting Not Out Of Disrespect – Presidency
The Presidency has come out to explain that the absence of its representatives from a meeting of South-South governors fixed for Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State was not out of disrespect.
This was disclosed in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
Recall that the South-South Governors demanded an apology from the Presidency over its absence from the meeting.
The statement was titled “South-South Assembly disrupted by emergency security meeting -Presidency.”
Shehu explained that the Federal Government delegation was absent at the meeting because of an emergency meeting of the National Security Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on the same day.
He said a new date for the meeting would be fixed after dues consultations.
National News
Alleged Money Laundering: Court Orders Arrest Of Abdulrasheed Maina
A federal high court sitting in Abuja has revoked the bail of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).
The court presided over by Justice Okon Abang also ordered that Maina should be arrested by security agents wherever and whenever he is found.
This follows an application by Mohammed Abubakar, the lawyer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who told the court that Maina, who was earlier granted bail in the sum of N500 million with a surety in the like sum, had jumped bail.
Maina is facing trial in a case involving N2bn money laundering charges.
Justice Abang also ordered that the defendant’s trial would proceed in his absence pending when the defendant would be produced in court.
National News
Apologise To Nigerians Over Comment On Lekki Shootings, Rep Tells Malami
Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has been enjoined to tender an apology to Nigerians for lying over the involvement of soldiers in the shooting of protesters at Lekki Toll Gate.
A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP: Kogi) said it was unfortunate that the chief law officer told a lie that hoodlums dressed in military fatigues were involved in the shooting incidence.
Yusuf in a statement advised the Federal Government to reverse its “missteps” of freezing bank accounts, as well as seizing of international passports of Nigerian youths considered to have actively taken part in the #EndSARS Protest.
He said there are lessons to learn from both the protesters and the government.
He, however, noted that the nation deserves a national apology from the AGF, over his statement that “hoodlum in military fatigues shot at protesters.”
