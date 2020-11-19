DJ Switch has the dictatorship Nigerian government by the balls right now – Charly Boy

Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, is one Nigerian whose name won’t be easily forgotten.

Veteran singer, Charly Boy has reacted to Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed’s comment about DJ Switch’s role in the #EndSARS protest and Lekki toll gate shooting.

Lai Mohammed who said DJ Switch will soon be exposed, had accused the entertainer of being one of the purveyors of fake news and also questioned her motive and who she is allegedly fronting for.

Reacting to this, Charly Boy stated that DJ Switch has the “dictatorship” Nigerian government by the ”balls right now and is squeezing extremely hard.” He added that the entertainer is switching on the heat on the ”repressive government of Buhari.”

His tweet read;

Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you,the gorgeous lady who has the dictatorship Nigerian government by the balls right now and she is squeezing extremely hard. Her name is DJ Switch and boy, is she switching on the heat on the repressive government of Buhari.