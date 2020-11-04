Deontay Wilder Responds To Floyd Mayweather’s Offer To Train Him

Deontay Wilder says he will not be taking up Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train him.

According to the reports, Mayweather made the proposal back in March after Wilder was destroyed by Tyson Fury, who took his WBC heavyweight title and inflicted a first professional defeat.

During a Q&A session at an event in Blackpool, Mayweather was asked if ‘The Bronze Bomber’ could regain the title from Fury in a scheduled trilogy fight and replied: “If I train him. If I train him, I can teach him how to win.”

It came after Mayweather praised Wilder in defeat on Instagram, writing, “You’re still a winner in my eyes, King!”

Wilder is on the hunt for a new co-trainer after parting company with Mark Breland following the 57-year-old throwing the towel in the seventh round of his brutal loss to Fury in February.

But he doesn’t feel Mayweather’s offer was a sincere one and said ‘Money’ was showing “fake love” to him.

“My thing is, every fighter I’ve fought, Floyd has bet against me,” Wilder said, as per the Daily Mail.

“Even with Mark [Breland], I need [a trainer], Mark ain’t on the team no more. Nobody had anything good to say about my trainers before, but all of a sudden, you need him.

“All this time, and all of a sudden now? Why? I don’t need anybody. I’ve made it all this far. Why do I need to change up anything? Of course, we need to replace, and you’re going to see what it is. But nobody has reached out to me.

“It’s publicity. When I see people do that stuff, it’s for publicity. But to the offer [from Mayweather], thank you, but no thank you. I don’t feel any love from that man. Their actions don’t show that.

It’s fake love to me, but they know that themselves. They can’t look me in the eyes and tell me they care about me and want to see me do well.

“They can’t look me in the eyes and be sincere about that because I would feel them. They can’t do that because they know it’s not real. It’s not. It’s for publicity.”