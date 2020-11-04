Sports
Deontay Wilder Responds To Floyd Mayweather’s Offer To Train Him
Deontay Wilder says he will not be taking up Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train him.
According to the reports, Mayweather made the proposal back in March after Wilder was destroyed by Tyson Fury, who took his WBC heavyweight title and inflicted a first professional defeat.
During a Q&A session at an event in Blackpool, Mayweather was asked if ‘The Bronze Bomber’ could regain the title from Fury in a scheduled trilogy fight and replied: “If I train him. If I train him, I can teach him how to win.”
It came after Mayweather praised Wilder in defeat on Instagram, writing, “You’re still a winner in my eyes, King!”
Wilder is on the hunt for a new co-trainer after parting company with Mark Breland following the 57-year-old throwing the towel in the seventh round of his brutal loss to Fury in February.
See also: Lampard Confirms Pulisic Will Miss Chelsea UCL Clash Against Rennes, Gives Reason
But he doesn’t feel Mayweather’s offer was a sincere one and said ‘Money’ was showing “fake love” to him.
“My thing is, every fighter I’ve fought, Floyd has bet against me,” Wilder said, as per the Daily Mail.
“Even with Mark [Breland], I need [a trainer], Mark ain’t on the team no more. Nobody had anything good to say about my trainers before, but all of a sudden, you need him.
“All this time, and all of a sudden now? Why? I don’t need anybody. I’ve made it all this far. Why do I need to change up anything? Of course, we need to replace, and you’re going to see what it is. But nobody has reached out to me.
“It’s publicity. When I see people do that stuff, it’s for publicity. But to the offer [from Mayweather], thank you, but no thank you. I don’t feel any love from that man. Their actions don’t show that.
It’s fake love to me, but they know that themselves. They can’t look me in the eyes and tell me they care about me and want to see me do well.
“They can’t look me in the eyes and be sincere about that because I would feel them. They can’t do that because they know it’s not real. It’s not. It’s for publicity.”
Football
Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool: Diogo Jota Scores A Hat-trick
In-form Diogo Jota scored a terrific hat-trick as Liverpool made a big Champions League statement of intent with a stunning win at Atalanta.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have won all three Group D games without conceding a goal, and victory in one of their remaining fixtures should be enough to take them through to the knockout stages.
Portugal international Jota showed why he was given a start ahead of Roberto Firmino by scoring for a fourth consecutive game, dinking in a delightful opener before doubling the lead with a thumping strike at the near post.
See also: Neymar Moves Further Away From Barcelona Transfer
He completed his triple in the second period, collecting Sadio Mane’s pass before going round goalkeeper Marco Sportiello and slotting into an open net.
In between Jota’s third, the Reds netted two quick-fire goals at the start of the second half as Mohamed Salah took full advantage of an exposed backline to run clear and curl home and Mane clipped in the fourth.
The Serie A side had sniffs of goal, but Duvan Zapata’s strike from the angle hit the post, while two efforts from Luis Muriel were comfortable for goalkeeper Alisson to deal with.
In the group’s other game, Dutch side Ajax picked up their first of the campaign by beating Midtjylland 2-1, as the Danish team remain bottom of the group and without a point.
Football
Diego Maradona: Surgery On Brain Blood Clot Successful Says Doctor
Argentina legend Diego Maradona has undergone successful brain surgery, his doctor has said.
The 1986 World Cup winner, 60, was admitted to Ipensa clinic in Buenos Aires on Monday, suffering from anaemia and dehydration.
Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s personal physician, said he had “coped well with the surgery”.
He will now remain under observation, Dr Luque said, adding that everything was “under control”.
See also: Manchester City Could Offer Barcelona Star, Lionel Messi A Pre-contract In January
Maradona was transferred to the Olivos Clinic in La Plata, where was operated on at 20:00 local time (23:00 GMT) by Dr Luque, who is a neurosurgeon. The procedure took about 80 minutes.
Maradona presently coaches Gimnasia y Esgrima in Argentina’s top flight.
He attended the side’s game against Patronato on Friday, his 60th birthday.
Supporters of Gimnasia y Esgrima have been congregating outside the hospital carrying messages of support for the former Argentina forward.
Once the outcome of the surgery was announced, a group of fans outside began chanting his name, the Reuters news agency reported.
Football
Ryan Giggs Will Not Take Charge Of November Games – Wales Football Association
Manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales’ three matches in November, with assistant Robert Page taking charge of the team.
Giggs has denied an allegation of assault made against him.
The 46-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, several newspapers have reported.
“The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp,” the FAW said.
Wales will now announce their squad for games against the United States, the Republic of Ireland and Finland on Thursday.
See also: Why This Arsenal Player Is Premier League Best Signing Of The Summer
“Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches,” the governing body’s statement added.
“Robert Page, with Ryan’s support, will take charge for the next three matches against the USA, Republic of Ireland and Finland, supported by Albert Stuivenberg.
“The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time.”
Wales have a friendly against the USA at Swansea’s Liberty Stadium on 12 November.
They then host the Republic of Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium on 15 November in the first of two Nations League games, with Finland visiting the Welsh capital on 18 November.
Giggs’ representatives said he denies all allegations of assault made against him and is co-operating with the police.
The FAW cancelled a news conference planned for Tuesday, where Giggs had been due to announce his squad.
Trending
- Lifestyle20 hours ago
Four Visa Free Countries For Nigerians (Check Requirements)
- Entertainment23 hours ago
‘I’m Currently In A Place Of Healing’ – Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma
- News Feed18 hours ago
Lady who reportedly died during #endSARS protest buried in Lagos
- Entertainment24 hours ago
BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Confirms She Is Married; Says She Dumped Ike Months Ago
- Football19 hours ago
Lampard Confirms Pulisic Will Miss Chelsea UCL Clash Against Rennes, Gives Reason
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘90% Of Nigerians Are Looking For A Way To Escape Nigeria’ – Singer Mr 2kay
- News Feed18 hours ago
Northern Film-makers Suspend Rahama Sadau Over ‘Backless Dress’
- News Feed18 hours ago
No Govt has provided jobs for youths like Buhari’s administration – Lai Mohammed