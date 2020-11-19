CNN lied to the world about Nigeria – Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie

Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to CNN’s documentary about Lekki Toll Gate shooting which has ignited controversy.
Lauretta Onochie in her tweet, alleged that CNN lied to the world about Nigeria. She also stated that she’s upset because they think “we are so stupid and will swallow their lies.”
She tweeted;
I’m not upset that CNN lied to the world about my nation, Nigeria. I’m upset that they think we are so stupid that we will swallow their lies. We won’t be bullied into believing a lie! #WeAreNigerians #WeAreProudNigerians