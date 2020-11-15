Burna Boy speaks after he was allegedly involved in a car accident while having a live video stream with his fans

Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy has been involved in a car accident while having a live video stream with his fans.

The self-acclaimed African Giant had been on Instagram live-streaming and sharing updates about his night with his 5.8 million fanbase when the live-video suddenly ended after what looks like a car accident.

Burna Boy‘s fans have however been in distress since the last few minutes as no update has been heard from their favourite Ye singer yet.

See some reactions from fans below:

He’s fine — Don Don (@Prins_Dohn) November 14, 2020

Nothing will happen to burna boy Abeg no spread rumours or give me heart attack — D PLUG 🔊🔌 (@mainplugboy) November 14, 2020

I think now will be the best time Burna Boy says something. At least tweet something… Tension dey rise o. — Izzy 💡 (@IzzyOdeb) November 14, 2020

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy reacting to the now viral news has calmed tension among fans, following car accident.

Since the news of the accident, Nigerians have been panicking and sending their heartfelt messages to the singer the car accident.

However, speaking during a recent video which he posted some hours ago, Burna Boy gave an update on the incident. He said nothing bad happened to him, and he’s currently in good health.