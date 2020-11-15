Connect with us

Burna Boy speaks after he was allegedly involved in a car accident while having a live video stream with his fans

Published

7 hours ago

on

Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy has been involved in a car accident while having a live video stream with his fans.

The self-acclaimed African Giant had been on Instagram live-streaming and sharing updates about his night with his 5.8 million fanbase when the live-video suddenly ended after what looks like a car accident.

Burna Boy‘s fans have however been in distress since the last few minutes as no update has been heard from their favourite Ye singer yet.

See some reactions from fans below:

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy reacting to the now viral news has calmed tension among fans, following car accident.

Since the news of the accident, Nigerians have been panicking and sending their heartfelt messages to the singer the car accident.

However, speaking during a recent video which he posted some hours ago, Burna Boy gave an update on the incident. He said nothing bad happened to him, and he’s currently in good health.

News Feed

It’s dumb to develop potbelly just because you’ve made small money: Maureen Esisi

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Maureen Esisi also known as Redvigor, recently lambasted people who grow potbelly just because they’ve made ‘small money’.

According to the brand influencer, African people believe POTBELLY is a sign of riches and it is a very dumb thing.

A post on her instastory reads;

African people will start making money and believe they gotta leave potbelly to show sign of riches.

That’s actually DUMB. This is even the time to use your money best by investing in maybe a personal trainer and eating very healthy to get that nice body but no, They wanna be lazy and die of high blood pressure because they believe they gotta be obese to show they are rich. Come to western world and see Millionaires, Billionaires staying so fit with a killer physique.

News Feed

Davido dishes out a reply to Burna Boy, days after he referred to his album as a floppy disk

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

David Adeleke, an award-winning Nigerian singer better known as Davido, has finally dished out a reply to fellow artiste, Burna Boy, days after he referred to ‘A Better Time’, his much-awaited album as a floppy disk.

The two artistes have been subtly throwing shades at each other on Twitter and Instagram lately, for undisclosed reasons.

Days ago, Davido announced that he was about to drop his “a better time” album and hours later, Burna Boy wrote on Twitter, “floppy disc”.

Davido, in his response to the diss, made it clear to everyone during a recent interview, that his album is not a floppy disc.

News Feed

Africans with stupid mentality – Mompha reacts to comments that trailed report of Zimbabwean socialite, Ginimbi’s Ferrari overheating (video)

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Mompha has reacted to comments that trailed report of Zimbabwean socialite and businessman, Genuis “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s Ferrari overheating.

Recall it was reported earlier that the luxurious vehicle which was one of the late Ginimbi’s personal favorites’ from his fleet, overheated, while being driven by his best friend, DJ Rimo en-route to Doves Funeral Services Parlour where his memorial service was taking place.

Some social media users who reacted to the incident, attributed it to local charm ‘juju’.

Reacting to this, Mompha stated that it is just “Africans with stupid mentality”. He also recalled how his lamborghini overheated.

 

