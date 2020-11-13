BREAKING: INEC Reschedules Bye-Elections For Dec. 5

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has on Friday, November 13 announced a date to conduct all 15 pending bye-elections in 11 States of Nigeria.

The electoral body disclosed on its official Twitter handle today that the bye-elections would be conducted on December 5, 2020.

Recall that the electoral commission had shifted the bye-elections in Lagos, Bayelsa, Imo, and Cross River among others indefinitely from October 31 owing to the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests across the country

INEC noted that the decision was taken following the outcome of its quarterly engagements and consultations with critical stakeholders in the electoral process. The electoral body revealed further that the date was fixed upon review of the security situation and other challenges regarding the 15 pending bye-elections in 11 States.

See the full statement below: