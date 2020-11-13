National News
BREAKING: INEC Reschedules Bye-Elections For Dec. 5
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has on Friday, November 13 announced a date to conduct all 15 pending bye-elections in 11 States of Nigeria.
The electoral body disclosed on its official Twitter handle today that the bye-elections would be conducted on December 5, 2020.
Recall that the electoral commission had shifted the bye-elections in Lagos, Bayelsa, Imo, and Cross River among others indefinitely from October 31 owing to the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests across the country
INEC noted that the decision was taken following the outcome of its quarterly engagements and consultations with critical stakeholders in the electoral process. The electoral body revealed further that the date was fixed upon review of the security situation and other challenges regarding the 15 pending bye-elections in 11 States.
See the full statement below:
Breaking News:
Pending Bye-Elections to Take Place on December 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/2q53fyIfHH
— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) November 13, 2020
National News
Like Lagos, Kwara Govt To Scrap Pension For Ex-Governors, Deputies
Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has revealed plans to scrap payment of pension to former governors and their deputies in the state.
Abdulrazaq disclosed his plans in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Friday.
He disclosed that a bill would be sent to the State House of Assembly next week, asking lawmakers to scrap the law awarding pension packages to ex-governors.
The governor explained that the decision was in line with the call by residents of the state.
The statement reads:
“The governor has listened to voices of the majority of the citizens opposing the pension law for former governors and deputy governors.
“However, the governor feels it is time for the law as it is to give way. He would rather the state commits the scarce public funds to tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment.”
This development is coming days after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also moved to scrap pensions for former governors and deputies.
National News
Obasanjo: How Rawlings Intervened When Abacha Wanted To Destroy My Organisation
ObasanjoFormer President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has revealed that the late Jerry Rawlings, supported and accommodated his non-governmental organisation, the Africa Leadership Forum, when former Nigerian Military Leader, Sani Abacha, jailed him in 1995.
He expressed that this act will make him forever indebted to the late Rawlings.
Obasanjo made this statement in reaction to the death of Rawlings, who he said, “will be remembered for his critical role in the evolvement of modern democratic Ghana.”
In a condolence letter to Ghana President Nana Akufo-Ado, Obasanjo condoled the Government of Ghana and the family of the deceased over the demise of his “dear brother and friend” who died on Thursday at age 73.
“No doubt, his generous assistance to ALF and its staff makes me forever indebted to him. I can proudly say he was a true friend and brother. His works, values, and principles have had and will continue to have a great influence and impact in Africa and beyond,” he said.
“In mourning a man, who dedicated his life to the growth and development of Ghana, his country, in particular, and Africa as a whole. Like many of his contemporaries too, former President Rawlings provided the much-needed leadership and direction which impacted positively on the social stability and democratic progress recorded thus far in Ghana. A quintessential patriot and courageous leader, he will be remembered for his critical role in the evolvement of modern democratic Ghana.”
Obasanjo added that Rawlings was “passionate about peace, security and leadership issues in Africa.”
National News
Osinbajo: Acquiring Vaccine For Citizens Our Priority
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigeria’s main priority now is getting the recently produced COVID-19 vaccines.
According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the Vice President stated this at the opening of the virtual edition of the Paris Peace Forum.
Speaking at the meeting, Osinbajo said getting the vaccine was a matter of utmost concern to the Muhammadu Buhari administration.
He said: “The priorities of Nigeria in the post-COVID-19 era include improved healthcare and the economy.
“First, we need to keep the virus under control. While our guards are still firmly in place, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a matter of utmost concern.
“On this, we are encouraged by the efforts of WHO and other international agencies working to ensure that vaccine delivery will be equitable across all countries, regardless of the priority of orders and ability to pay.”
