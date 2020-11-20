Entertainment
BBNaija’s Vee Receives Household Electronics From Fans
Big Brother Naija season 5 finalist, Vee was overwhelmed with joy after her fans alias Veehives, gifted her some household appliances.
The reality TV star cum singer, who recently got a new apartment, revealed that she received a refrigerator, a washing machine and a sound system.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Vee expressed her sincere gratitude to her fans for the thoughtful gifts and she also mentioned that she loves them so much.
Read Also: My 1% got me to 1 million – BBN graduate Vee shades haters as she hits 1M followers On IG
See the screenshot of her post below:
Entertainment
Actress Omoni Oboli Shows Off Her Grown-Up Sons
Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli has taken to Instagram to show off her grown-up sons in a new photo capturing the three young men and their father, Nnamdi Oboli.
The 42-year-old Benin state native shared the photo along with a caption that reads thus:
“The men in my life Happy international men’s day @nnamdioboli @tobeoboli @gozioboli @chizioboli God must think the world of me that’s why he sent you to me. Love you endlessly”
Read Also: Omoni Oboli Shares Her Painful Heartbreak Experience
Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Moms At War’ star shared during the #EndSARS campaigns that it was not convenient for celebrities to show their solidarity because of the benefits they stand to lose by actively voicing against the injustices of the police unit.
See her Instagram post below:
Entertainment
‘You Have To Leave Nigeria To Reach Your Full Potential’: Producer, Sarz
Nigerian music producer, Osabuohien Osaretin, popularly known as Sarz, has stated that no one who desires to reach their full potential should stay in Nigeria.
The award winning 31-year-old record producer wrote thus via his official Twitter handle:
“For now, if you want to reach your full potential you have to leave Naija … Get potential first sha”
The Edo-born hitmaker, also known as Sarz On The Beat, contributed to the #EndSARS movement using his social media platforms.
Read Also: M.I Abaga Apologizes To Sarz For Sharing False Story About Him
He specifically said that women were phenomenal during the period, as they powered the movement financially and intellectually. He then thanked them for their activism.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Singer 2Face Commends Omah Lay; Claims Title Of Number 1 Fan
Popular Nigerian singer, 2Face recently commended his fellow colleague, Omah Lay and he mentioned that he is the latter’s number one fan.
This comes after Omah Lay took to social media to reflect on his journey as an artist in the Nigerian music industry.
The ‘Damn’ crooner noted that at this time last year, he was holed up in his tiny room singing his guts out and wondering if people would ever hear him or appreciate him.
The singer also noted that he finally released his first EP and it has changed his life.
Reacting to this, 2Face wrote;
“True talent no fit hide. Omah lay to the world!!! I humbly claim the title of #1 fan. Abeg make nobody follow me drag am.”
Read Also: “This time last year I was holed up in my tiny room” – Omah Lay reflects on his fast rise to stardom
See his tweet below:
Trending
- National News20 hours ago
Court Adjourns El-Zakzaky’s Trial Till January 25
- Trending23 hours ago
Ezekwesili Reacts To Nigerian Govt’s Threat To Sanction CNN
- News Feed13 hours ago
I recorded all my biggest hit songs while sitting down – Wizkid reveals
- News Feed13 hours ago
#LekkiMassacre: Shameless Old Man – Reno Omokri replies Lai Mohammed
- News Feed13 hours ago
BlackFace calls out 2Face for not informing him of an old friend’s death
- News Feed21 hours ago
CNN lied to the world about Nigeria – Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie
- News Feed13 hours ago
Check Out Epic Before And After Photos Of Nigerian Celebrities
- Politics8 hours ago
Gov Umahi Replies Wike’s Claims, Reveals What PDP Governors Do At Night