BBNaija’s Vee Receives Household Electronics From Fans

Big Brother Naija season 5 finalist, Vee was overwhelmed with joy after her fans alias Veehives, gifted her some household appliances.

The reality TV star cum singer, who recently got a new apartment, revealed that she received a refrigerator, a washing machine and a sound system.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Vee expressed her sincere gratitude to her fans for the thoughtful gifts and she also mentioned that she loves them so much.

See the screenshot of her post below: