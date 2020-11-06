Basketmouth, Wife Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Popular comedian, Basketmouth posted a couple of photos of himself and his other half, Elsie Okpocha as they celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

The couple, who met 14 years ago at the University of Lagos, are parents to two children, a boy and a girl.

Sharing the photos, Basketmouth briefly captioned his post with his words;

“You May Kiss The Bride…..That was 10 years ago.

Love you FOREVER”

While Elsie, on the other hand, flooded her Instagram feed with more photos and she penned a romantic tribute to her husband which reads;

“My happy place, my best friend, celebrating a milestone in marriage, 10years!!!! Amazing!!!! I’m glad you came to my hostel in Unilag 14 years ago,and im so glad you didn’t give up on me even after i gave you a wrong number. I want to grow so old and happy with you baby. I want to laugh and cry happily with you. And i want to celebrate forever more with you. HAPPY 10TH ANNIVERSARY SUGAR… My heart is beautiful because i have you in it @basketmouth“

Read Also: BBNaija’s Prince Appreciates Don Jazzy, Basketmouth, Others

See their posts below: