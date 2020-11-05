Barcelona Coach, Koeman Faces Four-Game Ban Over VAR Comment

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman is at the edge of getting a four-match ban after being charged by the Spanish Football Federation.

Koeman got himself in trouble following his comments about VAR after his side’s defeat to Real Madrid last month.

During the El Clasico, the referee awarded the Galacticos a penalty after checking VAR for a foul by Clement Lenglet on Sergio Ramos.

He claimed the shirt pull was one that regularly occurs in a match and hit out at the technology’s lack of consistency in VAR’s application.

According to the SunUK, Koeman blasted: “I would like someone to explain to me how VAR works in Spain.

“So far this season it has only intervened against Barcelona, never in our favour.

“It did the same against Getafe and Sevilla, for plays against us.”

But his comments could see him banned for four games, although he may escape punishment as they were not aimed at a specific decision or directly towards the referee.

Aside Koeman, Barcelona director Xavi Vilajoana has also been charged for his comments about referees.

He did attempt to backtrack from them by taking them back on social media but the disciplinary committee still decided to launch action.