Babymama, Sandra Shares Shocking Revelation About Ubi Franklin

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin’s fourth babymama, Sandra Iheuwa, has revealed one of the traits that their daughter, Ariella inherited from him.

This comes after the entrepreneur posted a photo in which she was seen breastfeeding her daughter while she was fixated on her phone.

An observant follower left a comment under the post, stating that he has never seen a female child who loves to suck breast like her daughter and he went ahead to compliment her parenting skills.

Replying the comment, the entrepreneur said her daughter took it from her father.

“she took it from her daddy” Iheuwa wrote.

See the exchange below: