Football
Arsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners Win Third Match In Europe Despite Early Scare
Arsenal overcame an early scare to continue their perfect start in the Europa League with a 4-1 victory over Norwegian side Molde at the Emirates Stadium.
Martin Ellingsen’s long-range effort gave the visitors a shock lead in the 22nd minute, but Arsenal, after a rather disjointed first-half performance, were back on level terms just before the break thanks to Kristoffer Haugen’s own goal (45+1).
The turnaround was complete in the 62nd minute as substitute Sheriff Sinyan also turned into his own net, before Nicolas Pepe (69) and Joe Willock (88) added the gloss to the scoreline for Mikel Arteta’s side.
It’s three wins from three in Europe now for the Gunners, who move three points clear of Molde at the top of Group B as they race towards qualification for the knockout rounds.
After a slow start, the game eventually burst into life when Bernd Leno’s clearance quickly found its way back into the Arsenal half. Magnus Wolff Eikrem swept the ball into the path of Ellingsen, who beat a frustrated Leno from 25 yards.
Despite dominating possession, the Gunners were struggling for rhythm and they were not really testing goalkeeper Andreas Linde, but they should have drawn level when Eddie Nketiah poked home Pepe’s low cross. However, the flag was raised for offside against Willock, but it was the England U21 striker who got the final touch.
Arteta’s side did eventually draw level in first-half stoppage time as Granit Xhaka led a counter-attack. He played the ball forward for Nektiah, and his cross in search of Willock was turned into his own net by Haugen.
Football
They Did Not Have The Balls To Re-sign Me’- Dani Alves calls out Barcelona
Ex-Barcelona defender, Dani Alves in a recent statement has lashed out at the Spanish club claiming that they “didn’t have the balls” to re-sign him.
Alves who is popularly regarded to be the best right-back in the game was at Camp Nou between 2008 and 2016, where he contributed 21 goals and 101 assists in 391 games.
The Brazilian was a serial winner at the Catalan club, helping the Blaugrana win 23 trophies in total, including six La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.
He, however, left the club as a free agent in 2016 and joined Juventus on a two-year deal. The 37-year-old has now revealed that he offered himself to Barca upon leaving Juve in 2017.
“I offered myself to Barca to come back. I went to Juve to prove I was still at a good level,” the veteran defender told RAC 1.
“I wanted to return to Barca and they needed me, but they didn’t have the balls to admit that they were wrong with me. If they had treated me as I thought I deserved, today I would still continue playing for Barca. I love this club ”
Aside Alves, another player who has called out Barcelona over their manner of handling players is Luis Suarez following his move to Atletico Madrid.
Alves currently plays for his boyhood club Sao Paulo in Brazil.
Football
Europa League: Harry Kane Scores 200th goal for Tottenham in win over Ludogorets
England international Harry Kane has set a new record for himself after he scored his 200th Tottenham goal as Spurs eased to a 3-1 victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League last night.
Spurs took control of proceedings with Kane nodding home his 200th goal from Lucas Moura’s corner in the 13 minutes.
The visiting team added a second goal after the England captain turned provider made a pass for Lucas at the back post.
In second half, Ludogorets had their chance with Claudiu Keseru grabbing a goal with help from a fortunate deflection.
Spurs’ two goals lead was then restored when Giovani Lo Celso swept home a cutback from substitute Son Heung-min.
Football
UEFA Beg FIFA To Change ‘Unfair’ Handball Laws
UEFA have asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to change the handball rule to stop “growing frustration” following a spate of penalties awarded for the offence, European football’s governing body confirmed on Thursday.
In a letter to Infantino, UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin asked that football’s lawmakers adjust the handball rule, which has been in place since March last year, so that referees can once again judge whether there is intent when a player handles the ball.
“The attempt to strictly define the cases where handling the ball is an offence has resulted in many unfair decisions which have been met with growing frustration and discomfort by the football community,” said Ceferin’s letter, which was sent on October 27.
The news of the letter comes a day after the latest controversial spot-kick award, which put Chelsea two goals ahead in their 3-0 Champions League win over Rennes on Wednesday.
Rennes defender Dalbert, who had already given away the first penalty which had put Chelsea ahead, was sent off for a second booking following a VAR review when a Tammy Abraham shot bounced off his foot onto his arm.
The decision, and Timo Werner’s cool finish from the spot, effectively killed off the Ligue 1 side’s chances of getting a result at Stamford Bridge in their first ever season in the Champions League.
Rennes president Nicolas Holveck was livid after the defeat in London, calling referee Felix Zwayer “the man of the match”.
“I would like someone to clearly explain to me the rules for handballs in the box … the score went to 2-0 without Alfred (Gomis, the Rennes goalkeeper) having to make a save.”
It was one of many penalty decisions which have angered players and managers and which Ceferin in his letter suggested was against the “spirit of the game”.
Ceferin wrote to Infantino as it is the FIFA-controlled International Football Association Board which decides on the game’s laws.
FIFA has half of the eight IFAB votes, with the others belonging to the FA’s of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
