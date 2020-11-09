Connect with us

‘America Is My Second Home’, Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Blasted Him For Congratulating Biden

Published

3 mins ago

on

#EndSWAT: 'Nigerian Youths Are Not Lazy', Peter Okoye Tells Buhari (Video)

Peter Okoye Reacts After Being Accused Of Wearing Fake Richard Mille Watch

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has replied a fan who trolled him for congratulating US President-Elect, Joe Biden. The singer said that America is his second home.

Mr P had simply joined others to congratulate Biden by taking to his Twitter page to write:

“Best News in 2020! JOE BIDEN ELECTED 46th PRESIDENT “

The fan then went under the post to say that Biden winning the elections has no positive effect on Nigeria. According to the fan, Trump and Biden are white supremacists.

Read Also‘Desmond Elliot Disappointed Me’, Says Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye was not ready to let the comment slide as he quoted the fan’s tweet using the American flag emoji.

My second home! Get that“, he wrote.

See their exchange below:

The fan’s comment

The singer’s reply

‘Push Your Daughters To Own Businesses, Not Get Married’, Rapper Shaybo Tells African Parents

Published

23 seconds ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

'Push Your Daughters To Own Businesses, Not Get Married', Rapper Shaybo Tells African Parents

Shaybo

Nigerian-born UK female rapper, Shaybo has advised African parents to prioritize business over marriage for their daughters. The 23-year-old fast-rising hip hop artist took to her Twitter page to share her thoughts.

According to the musician whose real name is Shayon Brown, what is more profitable for young African women is to start a business of their own so that they can be financially independent.

Read AlsoWhy I joined End SARS protest: Singer Sheyi Shay (Video)

In her words:

“African parents always pushing the girls in the household to marry. Look for husband. Instead of pushing them to own businesses. To be a boss so that they don’t need to rely on no1.” 

See her post below:

The rapper’s post

‘I Am So Proud Of You’, D’Banj Congratulates Wizkid On ‘Made In Lagos’ Album

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

D'banj

D’banj

Nigerian musician, Dapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, has congratulated Wizkid over the latter’s successful new album, ‘Made in Lagos’.

The veteran artist took to his Twitter page to share how proud he is of the ‘Joro’ crooner’s achievements. He also said that the hard work and dedication that has been put into building a successful music career for Wizkid have not been in vain.

Read Also: Seyitan Babatayo Drops Rape Case Against D’Banj

In his words:

“ALL THE HARD WORK AND DEDICATION WE HAVE BEEN PUTTING IN OVER THE LAST YEARS ARE NOT IN VAIN. Congrats @wizkidayo I’m so proud of you. Sending Love from the Lee Temple Osheeeee #madeinlagos”

See his tweet below:

D’banj’s tweet

 

 

Wizkid, Skepta’s Song ‘Energy (Stay Far Away)’ Now Certified Gold In UK

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Wizkid, Skepta's Song 'Energy (Stay Far Away)' Now Certified Gold In UK

Wizkid, Skepta's Song 'Energy (Stay Far Away)' Now Certified Gold In UK

The 2018 single of Wizkid and Skepta, ‘Energy (Stay Far Away), is now certified gold in the UK. This feat has been acknowledged by Mike Adam, American radio personality.

The radio host took to his Twitter page to congratulate both musicians for their effort.

@skepta and @wizkidayo’s ‘Energy (Stay Far Away) is now certified GOLD in the UK!!! Congrats peeps!“, he wrote.

Read AlsoWizkid’s “Made In Lagos” becomes highest Nigerian charting album in US iTunes history

Wizkid has also revealed in a recent interview that he has a good personal and work relationship with Skepta. “Skepta and I are brothers. We always make magic in the studio when we come together. We will always make good music together“, he said.

See Mike Adam’s tweet below:

The OAP’s tweet

