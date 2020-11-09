Entertainment
‘America Is My Second Home’, Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Blasted Him For Congratulating Biden
Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has replied a fan who trolled him for congratulating US President-Elect, Joe Biden. The singer said that America is his second home.
Mr P had simply joined others to congratulate Biden by taking to his Twitter page to write:
“Best News in 2020! JOE BIDEN ELECTED 46th PRESIDENT “
The fan then went under the post to say that Biden winning the elections has no positive effect on Nigeria. According to the fan, Trump and Biden are white supremacists.
Read Also: ‘Desmond Elliot Disappointed Me’, Says Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye was not ready to let the comment slide as he quoted the fan’s tweet using the American flag emoji.
“My second home! Get that“, he wrote.
See their exchange below:
Entertainment
‘Push Your Daughters To Own Businesses, Not Get Married’, Rapper Shaybo Tells African Parents
Nigerian-born UK female rapper, Shaybo has advised African parents to prioritize business over marriage for their daughters. The 23-year-old fast-rising hip hop artist took to her Twitter page to share her thoughts.
According to the musician whose real name is Shayon Brown, what is more profitable for young African women is to start a business of their own so that they can be financially independent.
Read Also: Why I joined End SARS protest: Singer Sheyi Shay (Video)
In her words:
“African parents always pushing the girls in the household to marry. Look for husband. Instead of pushing them to own businesses. To be a boss so that they don’t need to rely on no1.”
See her post below:
Entertainment
‘I Am So Proud Of You’, D’Banj Congratulates Wizkid On ‘Made In Lagos’ Album
Nigerian musician, Dapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, has congratulated Wizkid over the latter’s successful new album, ‘Made in Lagos’.
The veteran artist took to his Twitter page to share how proud he is of the ‘Joro’ crooner’s achievements. He also said that the hard work and dedication that has been put into building a successful music career for Wizkid have not been in vain.
Read Also: Seyitan Babatayo Drops Rape Case Against D’Banj
In his words:
“ALL THE HARD WORK AND DEDICATION WE HAVE BEEN PUTTING IN OVER THE LAST YEARS ARE NOT IN VAIN. Congrats @wizkidayo I’m so proud of you. Sending Love from the Lee Temple Osheeeee #madeinlagos”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Wizkid, Skepta’s Song ‘Energy (Stay Far Away)’ Now Certified Gold In UK
The 2018 single of Wizkid and Skepta, ‘Energy (Stay Far Away), is now certified gold in the UK. This feat has been acknowledged by Mike Adam, American radio personality.
The radio host took to his Twitter page to congratulate both musicians for their effort.
“@skepta and @wizkidayo’s ‘Energy (Stay Far Away) is now certified GOLD in the UK!!! Congrats peeps!“, he wrote.
Read Also: Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” becomes highest Nigerian charting album in US iTunes history
Wizkid has also revealed in a recent interview that he has a good personal and work relationship with Skepta. “Skepta and I are brothers. We always make magic in the studio when we come together. We will always make good music together“, he said.
See Mike Adam’s tweet below:
Trending
