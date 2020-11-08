Football
Ahmed Musa Bids Farewell To Al Nassr Teammates, Fans
Nigerian international, Ahmed Musa took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to write a farewell message to his teammates, management and fans of Al Nassr.
Recall that last month the Saudi Arabian club in an official statement via it social media page announced that Musa will be departing the club after two years.
“Thank you Nigerian falcon, wishing you all the best in the future! @Ahmedmusa718,” the club said on their Twitter page.
Musa joined Al Nassr from EPL side Leicester City. During his stay, he made 50 appearances with nine goals to his name.
Musa in his tweet hailed everyone at the club for their love and support.
He wrote, “I want to say a very big thank you to my teammates, management & the entire Fans of @AlNassrFC Club for the great experience & unwavering support, love & care. It’s been a pleasure & I am extremely grateful. Best of luck @AlNassrFC.”
I want to say a very big thank you to my team mates,management & the entire Fans of @AlNassrFC Club for the great experience & unwavering support,love & care. It's been a pleasure & I am extremely grateful. Best of luck @AlNassrFC 🙏🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/riUMiss8x5
— AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) November 8, 2020
Football
Despite Early Goal From Ronaldo, Lazio Stuns Juventus With Last Minute Equalizer
Lazio today hosted Juventus in the Italian Seria A League.
With the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, fans had expected the Old Ladies to pick all points.
Ronaldo’s early goal, which is his 6th this season was believed to be enough to secure Juventus’ win but just as he did against Torino, Caicedo cut the dream short.
Felipe Caicedo did it again for Lazio after he gave them a late equalizer.
The result leaves Andrea Pirlo’s men third in the Serie A table on 13 points, while Lazio are now joint fifth, though they have just two wins in their last six matches.
Juventus took the lead through Ronaldo just 15 minutes into the game when Juan Cuadrado got to the goal line and crossed for the No.7 who played it into an empty net from close range.
The game went on with each side struggling to create goal chances which didn’t yield result and it looked like Juventus were set for three points, however, during the additional minutes, Caicedo collected a Correa pass in the box, turned Leonardo Bonucci, and fired into the net.
Football
Frank Lampard Says Chelsea 4-1 Win Over Sheffield United Is Their Best Performance Of The Season
Frank Lampard insists Chelsea’s 4-1 victory over Sheffield United was their best performance of the season, but is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.
Hakim Ziyech starred, creating two goals as Chelsea fought back from a goal down to register a fourth straight victory, taking them to within a point of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.
Lampard’s side have scored 14 in four games, and conceded just one in six, but the manager insists Chelsea need to prove their strength over longer than a month.
“That’s the best performance of the season in complete terms,” he said in his post-match press conference, having said on Sky Sports: “We’re third, and that might change by the end of the weekend but at the same time, given the start we had where players were injured and we were starting to put it together, the lack of pre-season, now we’re seeing some of the work.
“The season is long and it’s very early days so I’m keeping my feet on the ground. We have challenge after challenge coming up, the players now go away for two weeks before we face Newcastle. Every game will be challenging.
“The balance of the team was good today, but we must continue. I know how football is, and I know that it’s not just about individuals. It was always going to be hard work against Sheffield United but they came through it.”
Lampard has continually stressed that his side are a work in progress, but the front line, in particular, seems to be clicking in recent weeks.
Football
West Ham 1-0 Fulham: Watch The Moment Ademola Lost A Penalty (Video)
Scott Parker was left angry with Ademola Lookman’s failed Panenka attempt that cost Fulham a point at West Ham, declaring: “He needs to learn.”
Lookman terrible’s attempt was saved in the last minute as Fulham slipped to a 1-0 defeat at West Ham after Tomas Soucek had fired home moments earlier.
Aleksandar Mitrovic had missed their previous penalty at Sheffield United this season and Parker said his striker would have taken the penalty but was suffering with an injury when the foul was awarded by VAR, so the second-choice Lookman stepped up.
His duffed effort cost Parker and his side what would have been a deserved point in another improved showing.
“My emotions are one of disappointment, anger a little bit,” Parker said of Lookman.
He’s a young player and when you are young you make mistakes. And you need to learn from them. That’s where Ade is tonight. Anyone can miss a penalty but if you decide to take a penalty like that you need to hit the back of the net. He needs to understand that. He’s been fantastic since he’s been here – we’ll see the character of him now as he’ll need to dust himself down. He needs to learn.
“If you miss a penalty like that, you put yourself right on show. He understands that he’s disappointed more than anyone.
“He’ll bounce back, he’s an unbelievable character and professional.”
See video below
Ademola Lookman with a treat of a penalty for everyone who paid £14.95 pic.twitter.com/1DqfRfufDc
— Football Rascal (@FootballRascal) November 7, 2020
