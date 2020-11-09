9ice is the only man that has broken my heart – Toni Payne

Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, aka Laycon, is the winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija (Lockdown Edition) is currently trending on social media
A Nigerian lady has dragged winner of Big Brother Naija “lockdown” season, Laycon Agbeleshe for “tripping” for Erica Nlewedim.
In a video, the lady was seen throwing shades at Laycon, saying she fell in love with him because she thought he is intelligent.
She expressed how much she loves him and how she even went overboard to kiss him from her television screen during his time in the house.
She also dragged him over his alleged feelings for Erica, saying she isn’t more beautiful than her and she doesn’t get why he will choose to force love, when it isn’t there.