‘Zero Accountability, Pure Wickedness’ – Banky W Lambasts Lagos Govt

Nigerian entertainer, Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, has accused the government of zero accountability and pure wickedness.

Saddened by the recent turn of events regarding the End SARS protests, the R&B singer cum actor took to his Twitter page to ask what the government is doing to fish out the perpetrators of the Lekki Massacre that took place at the Tollgate on Tuesday.

Read Also: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken But Our Spirits Will Never Die’ – Banky W Condemns Lekki Massacre

In his words:

“Who authorized soldiers to shoot at peaceful protesters? Why were the lights turned off shortly before they came? Why are so many warehouses being discovered filled with food meant for feeding our poor? Why were looters allowed to destroy our businesses? Zero accountability. Just wickedness.”

See his tweet below: