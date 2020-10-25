Entertainment
‘Zero Accountability, Pure Wickedness’ – Banky W Lambasts Lagos Govt
Nigerian entertainer, Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, has accused the government of zero accountability and pure wickedness.
Saddened by the recent turn of events regarding the End SARS protests, the R&B singer cum actor took to his Twitter page to ask what the government is doing to fish out the perpetrators of the Lekki Massacre that took place at the Tollgate on Tuesday.
Read Also: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken But Our Spirits Will Never Die’ – Banky W Condemns Lekki Massacre
In his words:
“Who authorized soldiers to shoot at peaceful protesters? Why were the lights turned off shortly before they came? Why are so many warehouses being discovered filled with food meant for feeding our poor? Why were looters allowed to destroy our businesses? Zero accountability. Just wickedness.”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘It’s Time To Strategize’, Samklef Tells Celebrities
Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has called on celebrities actively involved in the End SARS protests that it is time to strategize on the way forward. Some of the celebrities are Falz, Runtown, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.
The Imo native veteran music producer, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, made this call via his Twitter page. He added that the government has used their last strategy which is fear.
Read Also: Samklef Nominates 2face Idibia As INEC Commissioner
His tweet reads:
“U are the voice we won this. They just used their last strategy which is fear now is time to strategize. @davido @burnaboy @wizkidayo @iRuntown @falzthebahdguy @YeleSowore @PeterPsquare @dj_switchaholic @AishaYesufu”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘Stop Looting COVID-19 Palliatives’ – Actress Isaac Chinwe Begs Nigerians
Nollywood actress, Isaac Chinwe, has appealed to the youths to disengage from looting COVID-19 palliatives stored in warehouses across the country.
The actress made this call via her Instagram page. The movie star states that although she is not in support of the government’s action by hoarding the palliatives, looting the warehouses is the same thing as stealing.
Read Also: Celebrity Week In Review: Top 5 Nollywood Stories Of The Week
In her words:
“Going to ur mother’s pot of soup to take meat without her consent is stealing even if she is your mother … same as going to carry the covid 19 palliatives without the government’s consent even tho we know it’s ours, it’s stealing. At least, let’s expose them and leave them to die of shame knowing that we now know. We won’t join them in their evil ways. God kept us alive all thru the pandemic, we will still survive. Let’s stop this looting pls”
See her post below:
Entertainment
Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Tattoos Son’s Name, Ifeanyi On Her Wrist
Chioma Avril Rowland has shown how much she loves her son, Ifeanyi, by inking his name on her wrist. The mother one showed off her new tattoo on her Instagram page.
She shared a short video of her wrist which now boldly carries the inscription ‘Ifeanyi’ on her Instagram story. Information Nigeria recalls she recently celebrated her son, Ifeanyi David Adedeji Adeleke Jr on his first birthday.
Read Also: “Nobody has a perfect life” – Davido’s fiancee, Chioma says
Ifeanyi’s father, Davido, also had beautiful words for their son on his birthday. “Happy birthday to my beloved son DAVID IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr!!! Today a king was born!!! Prince!! May you become more than me in Jesus name! LOVE YOU SON“, the superstar musician tweeted on October 20.
Trending
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Singer D’Banj Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘May We Never Lose Hope For A Better Life’ – BBNaija’s Erica Prays
- National News5 hours ago
Nobel Laureate, Soyinka Denies Video Claim On Igbo, Yoruba
- News Feed21 hours ago
Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Shows Videos Were Genuine
- News Feed17 hours ago
Tinubu Visits Sanwo-Olu, Says “I’m Still The Jagaban”
- Entertainment20 hours ago
#EndSARS: ‘Please Stop The Violence’, Dammy Krane Pleads
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘My Older Brother Lost His Life During A Sickle Cell Crisis At Age 10’ – BBNaija’s Mike Reveals
- Entertainment20 hours ago
Brymo Explains Why He Was Silent On #EndSARS