‘You Should Get To Know People For Yourself’ – Actor IK Ogbonna

Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna has advised people to get to know others first before passing judgments or drawing conclusions based on hearsay.

According to the film star, 90% of what you hear about other people is nonsense.

In his words;

“90% of the things you hear about other people is 90% bullshit. Get to know people for urself. Las Las we are never the same person with different people… We only give a version of ourselves that befits the person we interacting with”

See his full post below: