‘You Should Get To Know People For Yourself’ – Actor IK Ogbonna

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna has advised people to get to know others first before passing judgments or drawing conclusions based on hearsay.

According to the film star,  90% of what you hear about other people is nonsense.

In his words;

“90% of the things you hear about other people is 90% bullshit. Get to know people for urself. Las Las we are never the same person with different people… We only give a version of ourselves that befits the person we interacting with”

