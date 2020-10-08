WTO Finalists: I Made It With Your Support, Okonjo-Iweala Thanks Nigerians

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted as she emerged as one of the two finalists for the World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General job.

Okonjo-Iweala acknowledged that the feat would not have been possible without the support of all Nigerians and friends around the world.

Recall that WTO confirmed Okonjo-Iweala as one of the two final candidates for the position of Director-General in the organization on Thursday.

Reacting to the latest development, Okonjo-Iweala in a tweet on her Twitter page, said she is happy to be in the final round.

She appreciated Nigerians, friends around the world, and President Muhammadu Buhari for their support so far. See her post below: