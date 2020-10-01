Wizkid Announces ‘Made In Lagos’ Merch With Puma

Nigerian musician, Wizkid, has announced his partnership with Puma, a leading global sportswear brand for his upcoming album, ‘Made in Lagos’.

The multiple award-winning artist took to his official Twitter account to announce the partnership, adding that he has special giveaways for fans.

This means he will be giving out the ‘Made in Lagos’ sports vests to some lucky fans.

His tweet reads thus:

“Made in Lagos Merch!!v 6pm we go live!! STARBOY X PUMA Special giveaways.”

Information Nigeria recalls Wizkid recently released the video for ‘Smile’, the first single off his upcoming album.

The video features cameo appearances from Banky W, Tunde Demuren and his three sons. The ‘Joro’ crooner has been actively promoting ‘Made in Lagos’ on his official social media accounts since the first announcement.

The album ‘Made in Lagos’ will be released on October 15.

See Wizkid’s tweet below: