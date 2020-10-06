‘Why Do You Want To End SARS? Are You An Armed Robber‘ – Naira Marley Queries Fans After Cancelling #EndSars Protest

Controversial rapper, Naira Marley, has asked his fans why they really want to scrap out the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

In a video sighted on social media, the singer, who cancelled the #EndSARS protest scheduled to hold on Tuesday, said that Nigerians should be more concerned about reforming the police officers and taking them off the road.

In his words;

“We need to reform Sars. You saying end SARS, nobody is gonna listen to you. Let’s all be reasonable. Let’s ask for something small small. They’re not gonna end SARS. Are you an armed robber? Why do you wanna end SARS?, Let’s get them off the road”.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper also shared a post which involves the position of the IGP, Frank Mba on the trending issue.

See his post below: