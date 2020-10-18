Connect with us

‘We Will Not Give Up The Fight For A New Nigeria’ – Don Jazzy

Published

5 mins ago

on

'We Will Not Give Up The Fight For A New Nigeria' - Don Jazzy
“They Think We Are Joking But We Are Not”, Says Don Jazzy As He Joins #EndSARS Protest In Lagos State

Don Jazzy

Nigerian record music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has stated that his generation will not give up the fight for a new Nigeria.

Taking to Twitter, the award-winning record label owner wishes peace upon every soul lost to police brutality in Nigeria. He says that his generation is sorry that Nigeria failed the departed ones. He, however, promised to keep the fight for a new Nigeria going.

In his words:

“RIP to every soul we lost. We are very sorry Nigeria failed you. For you we will not give up this fight for a #NewNigeria #AbetterNigeria”

See his post below:

Don Jazzy’s post

Entertainment

#EndSARS: BBNaija’s TrikyTee Allegedly Demands N500K To Protest In Bayelsa

Published

20 seconds ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

TrikyTee

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, TrikyTee, has been accused of allegedly demanding the sum of N500,000 to go for a protest in Bayelsa, his native state.

The Twitter user who gave out this information owns the handle @GlorYBaee shared a comment from a web user identified as Mc Ijawpikin.

The post reads:

“We wanted him to come over, he said we should pay appearance fee, we said it’s as a means of support to bring the youths out, he said he can’t come, we offered to do logistics, Baba said logistics won’t do that 500k is appearance fee,

we said ok if he can’t come he should support with a video since we can’t afford his appearance Baba said we should pay for the video shout out, that he is a Lagos based and has nothing to do with Bayelsa, Oh Akene you were not there to record this convo”

See the post below:

The post accusing TrikyTee

Entertainment

Singer Lyta Celebrates World Food Day With Ajegunle Fans

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Lyta
Lyta

Lyta

Nigerian singer, Opeyemi Babatunde Rahim, professionally known as Lyta, has been spotted celebrating World Food Day with his fans in Ajegunle.

The latest signee to Naira Marley’s record label, Marlian Music, took to his Twitter page to share pictures of himself with the fans.

His caption reads:

“‘Too often, we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around’. Yesterday, I celebrated #WorldFoodDay with my family, friends and AJ fans”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer was involved in a copyright mess over his music video ‘Hold Me Down’.

See his tweet below:

Lyta’s tweet

Entertainment

Regina Daniels Shares Intimate Video Of Her In Bed With Her Husband

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Regina Daniels Shares Intimate Video Of Her In Bed With Her Husband And Son
“My Princess” – Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels on her birthday

Regina Daniels and her family

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels was spotted relaxing with her husband, Ned Nwoko and her son, Munir in an intimate video shared on social media.

In the video making rounds online, the actress laid down in bed beside her billionaire husband and son.

The film star was also seen giggling while her husband played with their son, who seemed like he had just finished crying.

Information Nigeria recalls the film star had taken to her Instagram page to show off the extravagant gifts she received from her man on her birthday.

Watch the video HERE

