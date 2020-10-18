Entertainment
‘We Will Not Give Up The Fight For A New Nigeria’ – Don Jazzy
Nigerian record music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has stated that his generation will not give up the fight for a new Nigeria.
Taking to Twitter, the award-winning record label owner wishes peace upon every soul lost to police brutality in Nigeria. He says that his generation is sorry that Nigeria failed the departed ones. He, however, promised to keep the fight for a new Nigeria going.
Read Also: Don’t spend any money, end SWAT now – Don Jazzy Insists
In his words:
“RIP to every soul we lost. We are very sorry Nigeria failed you. For you we will not give up this fight for a #NewNigeria #AbetterNigeria”
See his post below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: BBNaija’s TrikyTee Allegedly Demands N500K To Protest In Bayelsa
Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, TrikyTee, has been accused of allegedly demanding the sum of N500,000 to go for a protest in Bayelsa, his native state.
The Twitter user who gave out this information owns the handle @GlorYBaee shared a comment from a web user identified as Mc Ijawpikin.
The post reads:
“We wanted him to come over, he said we should pay appearance fee, we said it’s as a means of support to bring the youths out, he said he can’t come, we offered to do logistics, Baba said logistics won’t do that 500k is appearance fee,
Read Also: #BBNaija: Trikytee gets warm reception as he meets Bayelsa Governor, Duoye Diri (Video)
we said ok if he can’t come he should support with a video since we can’t afford his appearance Baba said we should pay for the video shout out, that he is a Lagos based and has nothing to do with Bayelsa, Oh Akene you were not there to record this convo”
See the post below:
Entertainment
Singer Lyta Celebrates World Food Day With Ajegunle Fans
Nigerian singer, Opeyemi Babatunde Rahim, professionally known as Lyta, has been spotted celebrating World Food Day with his fans in Ajegunle.
The latest signee to Naira Marley’s record label, Marlian Music, took to his Twitter page to share pictures of himself with the fans.
His caption reads:
“‘Too often, we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around’. Yesterday, I celebrated #WorldFoodDay with my family, friends and AJ fans”
Read Also: Naira Marley Speaks On Plagiarism Allegations Against Lyta
Information Nigeria recalls the singer was involved in a copyright mess over his music video ‘Hold Me Down’.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Regina Daniels Shares Intimate Video Of Her In Bed With Her Husband
Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels was spotted relaxing with her husband, Ned Nwoko and her son, Munir in an intimate video shared on social media.
In the video making rounds online, the actress laid down in bed beside her billionaire husband and son.
The film star was also seen giggling while her husband played with their son, who seemed like he had just finished crying.
Information Nigeria recalls the film star had taken to her Instagram page to show off the extravagant gifts she received from her man on her birthday.
Read Also: Regina Daniels Shows Off Luxury Ride And N24Million Wristwatch From Her Husband
Watch the video HERE
Trending
- Entertainment8 hours ago
Regina Daniels Shows Off Luxury Ride And N24Million Wristwatch From Her Husband
- National News12 hours ago
#EndSARS: Fani-Kayode Cautions FG Against Deploying Soldiers
- News Feed8 hours ago
Governor Ganduje’s daughter Fatima Ajimobi lends voice to #ENDSARS protest
- National News12 hours ago
Army Announces Crocodile Smile VI Amid #EndSARS Protests
- News Feed13 hours ago
Dolapo Badmus breaks silence on reports that she has been dismissed from police force
- National News7 hours ago
SERAP Sues Buhari, NASS; Wants Court To Declare Electricity Tariff, Fuel Price Hike Illegal
- Entertainment5 hours ago
#EndSARS: ‘Nigerian Police Officers Should Protest Too’ – Adekunle Gold
- Entertainment4 hours ago
#EndSARS: Banky W Calls For IGP Adamu’s Resignation