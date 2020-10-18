‘We Will Not Give Up The Fight For A New Nigeria’ – Don Jazzy

Nigerian record music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has stated that his generation will not give up the fight for a new Nigeria.

Taking to Twitter, the award-winning record label owner wishes peace upon every soul lost to police brutality in Nigeria. He says that his generation is sorry that Nigeria failed the departed ones. He, however, promised to keep the fight for a new Nigeria going.

Read Also: Don’t spend any money, end SWAT now – Don Jazzy Insists

In his words:

“RIP to every soul we lost. We are very sorry Nigeria failed you. For you we will not give up this fight for a #NewNigeria #AbetterNigeria”

See his post below: