“Waje will out sing Yemi Alade everyday of the week and twice on Sunday” – Noble Igwe fires shot

Nigerian Media personality, Noble Igwe has taken a swipe at Yemi Alade while making it clear that Waje is a better singer than her.

The father of two was responding to a tweet from PR Consultant, Ogagus, who wrote that ‘nobody can out sing Yemi Alade in the Nigerian music scene’ because she is a vocal powerhouse, and has ‘total control of her instrument.’

Replying to the tweet, Noble wrote: ‘Waje will out sing Yemi Alade everyday of the week and twice on Sunday.’